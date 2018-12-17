NBA scores, highlights: John Wall helps Wizards crush Lakers; Raptors visit Nuggets in battle of first-place teams

Welcome back to another day of NBA action. We've got a busy Sunday ahead of us, with seven games spread out through the afternoon and evening.

The first game of the day saw plenty of points, as the Nets took down the Hawks in a high-scoring affair. Then, Victor Oladipo helped the Pacers to their seventh straight win. Later in the day, we saw the Wizards crush the visiting Lakers, Then, the Kings will take on the Mavericks in a battle of surprising teams.

To close out the night, the leading team from each conference will go at it when the Raptors visit the Nuggets.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action:

NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 16

*All times Eastern

Wall drops 40 as Wizards crush Lakers

The unpredictable Wizards had everything working on Sunday, as they took care of the visiting Lakers without much trouble. John Wall was a big reason for that, as he went for 40 points, six rebounds and 14 assists. He also provided plenty of highlight reel plays.

Simmons gets triple-double in Sixers' win

Ben Simmons recorded his third triple-double of the season, and the 15th of his career in the Sixers' blowout win over the Cavaliers on Sunday. The big Australian finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

.@BenSimmons25 (22 PTS, 14 AST, 11 REB, 0 turnovers) records his 3rd triple-double of the season in the @sixers road W! #HereTheyCome



Simmons becomes the youngest player in @NBAHistory with 20+pts, 10+reb, 10+ast, 0 TOs in a game. pic.twitter.com/J70gWJESWr — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2018

Oladipo leads Pacers to seventh straight win

The Pacers are the hottest team in the league right now, boasting a seven-game winning streak after taking down the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Now back from injury, Victor Oladipo led the way, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals in an impressive performance.

Wall shows his stuff on the fastbreak

John Wall is one of the best passers in the league, and he offered more proof against the Lakers. Out on the fastbreak, he dropped a dime to Sam Dekker.

Russell leads Nets to high-scoring win

The Nets poured in a season-high 144 points in their win over the Hawks, and did so in regulation. Eight players scored in double figures in the win, but D'Angelo Russell was the star, finishing with 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists. This was the fifth win in a row for the Nets, who are suddenly just two games out of the playoff picture.

🏀 @Dloading posts 32 PTS, 7 AST as the @BrooklynNets go for a season-high 144 points in the win over ATL! #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/R5WtnnV2vr — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2018

Delly gets crafty in the paint

Cleveland was thrilled to get Matthew Dellavedova back last week, and he's already providing his loyal fans with some cool highlights. Check out this behind-the-back feed to Ante Zizic.

Simmons and Embiid connect on the break

Ben Simmons showed off some fancy dribbling skills, then delivered a smooth dish to Joel Embiid, who slammed it home on the break against the Cavaliers.

Raptors visit Nuggets in battle of first-place teams

We're now two months into the season, which means we're past the point of things being a fluke, or result of a small sample size. That's worth noting, because on Sunday night, two first-place teams will meet in Denver, when the Raptors take on the Nuggets. Yes, two months into the season, these are the teams that lead the Eastern and Western Conference. The two teams played a few months ago, and the Nuggets won a nail-biter by three points. Hopefully this contest is just as exciting.