NBA scores, highlights: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors host Giannis, Bucks; 76ers take on Warriors

The Eastern Conference is definitely loaded at the top, with the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers being the most impressive right now. On Thursday, the Raptors will do battle with the Bucks in what could potentially be a preview of the Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks hold just a half-game lead over the Raptors for the top spot, so this contest will be very interesting from a standings perspective.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors on the road. This certainly will be one of the biggest tests of the season for a Philadelphia team that is getting healthy for this contest with Joel Embiid expected to be in the lineup. On the other hand, the Warriors will be looking to extend their 11-game winning streak.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 31

*All times Eastern