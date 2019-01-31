NBA scores, highlights: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors host Giannis, Bucks; 76ers take on Warriors
The NBA offers a six-game slate on Thursday evening
The Eastern Conference is definitely loaded at the top, with the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers being the most impressive right now. On Thursday, the Raptors will do battle with the Bucks in what could potentially be a preview of the Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks hold just a half-game lead over the Raptors for the top spot, so this contest will be very interesting from a standings perspective.
Meanwhile, the Sixers will take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors on the road. This certainly will be one of the biggest tests of the season for a Philadelphia team that is getting healthy for this contest with Joel Embiid expected to be in the lineup. On the other hand, the Warriors will be looking to extend their 11-game winning streak.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 31
*All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks trade Porzingis to Mavs
Dallas will pair Porzingis with Luka Doncic after its blockbuster deal on Thursday afterno...
-
Porzingis Trade Grades: Mavs ace deal
It is nothing short of amazing what Dallas has pulled off inside the last seven months
-
Pressure on Knicks after Porzingis trade
New York's summer was already interesting, and now the stakes have been raised
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 31 Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Twitter reacts to Porzingis trade
The Knicks made the move hours after it was reported Porzingis wasn't happy with the situation...
-
NBA trade deadline rumors roundup
With the trade deadline just one week away, the rumor mill is really heating up