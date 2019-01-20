NBA scores, highlights: Kemba Walker, Hornets take on Victor Oladipo, Pacers; Clippers battle Spurs

After a busy Saturday night, the NBA is slowing down considerably on Sunday. There are just three games on the docket, though a number of interesting matchups.

First, we'll begin with a contest between the Hornets and Pacers that features an excellent backcourt matchup between Kemba Walker and Victor Oladipo.

Then, two Western Conference playoff teams trending in opposite directions will meet in San Antonio when the Clippers take on the Spurs.

Finally, the lowly Suns will visit a Timberwolves team in desperate need of a win.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 20

*All times Eastern

Walker and Oladipo battle in Indiana

Two of the best guards in the Eastern Conference will meet in Indiana on Sunday evening when Kemba Walker leads his Hornets against Victor Oladipo and the Pacers. It's an important game for Walker -- who is in the midst of the best season of his career, averaging 25.1 points and 5.6 assists per game -- and the Hornets, who have won three in a row to get back into the playoff picture. As for the Pacers, they'll be eager to get a win to maintain their pace at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.