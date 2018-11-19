NBA scores, highlights: Kemba Walker tries to follow up 60-point night vs. Celtics; Giannis, Nikola Jokic square off
There's nine games in the NBA on Monday night, and a number of intriguing matchups
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. With nine games on the docket and a number of intriguing matchups, there should be plenty of highlights and fun battles coming our way.
Starting out the night is a great point guard duel, as Kemba Walker tries to follow up his 60-point performance when he leads the Hornets against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.
Later on, two of the most unique players in the league will meet, when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets travel to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action.
NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 18
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- LA Clippers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
Walker set to follow up 60-point night in duel with Irving
Two of the leagues top point guards will meet on Monday night, as Kemba Walker leads his Hornets against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics. While this would always be a fun matchup, there's a little extra buzz around Walker due to the fact that he's coming off a historic 60-point outing against the Sixers over the weekend.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Jazz vs. Pacers
Victor Oladipo will not play for the Pacers due to knee soreness
-
Richardson fined $25K for tossing shoe
Josh Richardson is now a little lighter in the wallet
-
Payton out six weeks with broken finger
Payton's broken finger is the latest injury he's suffered as a member of the Pelicans
-
Report: Wizards open to trade Wall, Beal
The Wizards appear ready for a fresh start
-
SportsLine: Warriors' title odds drop
SportsLine's simulations now give the Rockets a 20 percent chance to win the title
-
Klay: Drama not affecting Dubs on court
Thompson says the Warriors losing three straight and four of their last five is due to poor...