NBA scores, highlights: Kevin Durant has near-perfect night in Warriors' win over Grizzlies; OKC beats Pacers
There are just five games scheduled for Wednesday night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. Things slowed down a bit on this Wednesday night, with just five games on the schedule.
Starting things off was an interesting matchup between the Pacers and Thunder, with each team needing a win in their respective battles for playoff seeding. Oklahoma City came up with the win, thanks to big games from -- surprise, surprise -- Paul George and Russell Westbrook.
Later on, the Trail Blazers played their first game since Jusuf Nurkic's unfortunate season-ending injury earlier this week, and handily defeated the short-handed Bulls. Additionally, the Warriors continued their quest for the No. 1 seed out West by beating the Grizzlies.
To close out the night, two of the league's more disappointing squads will meet in Phoenix when the Wizards visit the Suns, while the Jazz will look for a big win in the crowded Western Conference race in their matchup with the Lakers.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 27
*All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder 107, Indiana Pacers 99 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 118, Chicago Bulls 98 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 118, Memphis Grizzlies 103 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Durant nearly perfect from the field in win
Kevin Durant does some remarkable things on the court, but he had the best shooting night of his career in a win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday, going 12-for-13 from the field on his way to 28 points. Not to be outdone, Stephen Curry scored 28 points of his own, while adding 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Russ, PG lead OKC to much-needed victory
There's no margin for error in the Western Conference playoff standings, so the Thunder need every win. They held off a tough Pacers team at home on Wednesday thanks to 31 points from Paul George, plus another triple-double from Russell Westbrook with 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
Conley becomes Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer
Mike Conley has officially become the Grizzlies franchise's all-time leading scorer. Conley surpassed longtime teammate Marc Gasol with this 3-pointer against the Warriors.
Holiday beats buzzer against Warriors
Who says Stephen Curry is the only one that can make deep 3s? Check out this ridiculous 3-pointer by Justin Holiday from way downtown to end the first quarter on Wednesday night.
PG-13 punishes rim vs. former team
Nerlens Noel made a great defensive play, and Paul George finished it off with a great offensive play. Check out this slam dunk by PG-13 against his former team, the Pacers.
Pacers, Thunder each looking for big win
The first game on Wednesday night will be a nationally televised affair between the Pacers and Thunder, and aside from the easy storyline of last season's big trade, this is an important game for both clubs. Currently in fourth in the East, the Pacers are just a game and a half up on the Celtics in the race for homecourt advantage. Meanwhile, the Thunder have dropped all the way down to seventh in the West. At the same time, they're still only a game and a half out of fifth. So despite the fact that they play in different conferences, there's a lot on the line in this matchup.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: Right side of Blazers-Bulls
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
NBA Star Index: Give Booker, Young props
Also, Kemba Walker is taking his playoff shot, and he just might connect
-
CP3: One game can't decide MVP race
The Bucks held James Harden to just 23 points on 9-of-26 shooting
-
LOOK: Kobe ranks himself, LeBron, Jordan
Can you guess who he ranked first?
-
Betting notebook: Can Warriors cover?
The Warriors are tied with the Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the West, and could use a big...
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for March 27
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...