NBA scores, highlights: Kevin Durant scores 51 points, but Raptors outlast Warriors in OT; LeBron, Lakers battle Pacers

The marquee matchup on Thursday featured the Golden State Warriors taking on the Toronto Raptors in what some were billing as a potential NBA Finals preview. Even without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the court, the game certainly did not disappoint. The Raptors were able to come away with 131-128 victory after the Warriors came roaring back in the second half.

The West Coast slate is also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers looking to get back on track against the Indiana Pacers. After being dominated in a 117-85 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, LeBron James will be looking to right the ship and the team may have to do it without Lonzo Ball.

In addition to those games, the Los Angeles Clippers, winners of eight of their last nine games, will look to keep that positive momentum going against the Sacramento Kings. Tobias Harris has proved to be one of the league's most dangerous shooters so far this season and figures to be a big factor once again.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's action.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Nov. 29

Young Kings continue to impress

The young players on the Sacramento Kinga have been impressive so far this season, and two of their young building blocks - De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley - connected on a nice alley-oop against the Clippers in the closing seconds of the first half of the contest between the two teams.

Raptors edge Warriors in wild game

The Raptors and Warriors were being looked at as a pair of teams that certainly have what it takes to make it to the NBA Finals this season. Toronto came out of the gate strong and Kawhi Leonard made sure he imposed his will on both ends of the floor. Leonard finished with 37 points in a 131-128 Raptors win, yet still wasn't the most exciting player on the floor.

That honor went to Kevin Durant, as the All-Star forward nearly single-handedly helped erase an 18-point deficit. Durant finished with 51 points on the night and it was marked just the second time in NBA history that three players on the same team scored at least 50 points in a single game in a season. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson also achieved that feat earlier this season. While his performance as a whole was impressive, nothing was more sensational than Durant's game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation. Durant nailed the corner three despite having Leonard all over him.

This game showed just how dangerous this Warriors team can be when they're at full strength. They nearly defeated the top team in the Eastern Conference without two of their star players in Curry and Green. The two teams will do battle once again on Dec. 12 at Oracle Arena and it's safe to say that will be a matchup that a vast majority of NBA fans will tune in for.

Leonard, Durant put on show in first half

Kawhi Leonard showed the NBA why he's regarded as one of the league's top players. Leonard poured in 22 points in the opening half and got just about any shot he wanted. In addition, Kevin Durant kept the Warriors in the game with 20 points and continued his stellar play as of late.