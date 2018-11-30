NBA scores, highlights: Kevin Durant scores 51 points, but Raptors outlast Warriors in OT; LeBron, Lakers beat Pacers
Thursday offered an exciting three-game slate in the NBA
The marquee matchup on Thursday featured the Golden State Warriors taking on the Toronto Raptors in what some were billing as a potential NBA Finals preview. Even without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the court, the game certainly did not disappoint. The Raptors were able to come away with 131-128 victory after the Warriors came roaring back in the second half.
The West Coast slate was also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers getting back on track against the Indiana Pacers. After being dominated in a 117-85 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, LeBron James was be looking to right the ship, and The King delivered in Los Angeles.
In addition to those games, the Los Angeles Clippers, winners of eight of their last nine games, kept that positive momentum going in a win over the Sacramento Kings.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's action, along with Friday's schedule
NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 29
- Toronto Raptors 131, Golden State Warriors 128 -- OT (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 104, Indiana Pacers 96 (Box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 133, Sacramento Kings 121 (Box score)
NBA schedule for Friday, Nov. 30
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets, 7 pm. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
LeBron makes some (more) NBA history
LeBron James made some NBA history against the Pacers, as he moved up to third on the NBA's all-time 30-point games list, passing Karl Malone in the process. He finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win.
Harris leads Clips past Kings
The Clippers jumped out to a huge lead, then responded to a Kings comeback to earn the victory on Thursday night. As usual the Clippers were led offensively by Tobias Harris, who scored 28 points and abused the Kings defense all night.
Young Kings continue to impress
The young players on the Sacramento Kings have been impressive so far this season, and two of their young building blocks -- De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley -- connected on a nice alley-oop against the Clippers in the closing seconds of the first half.
Raptors edge Warriors in wild game
The Raptors and Warriors were being looked at as a pair of teams that certainly have what it takes to make it to the NBA Finals this season. Toronto came out of the gate strong and Kawhi Leonard made sure he imposed his will on both ends of the floor. Leonard finished with 37 points in a 131-128 Raptors win, yet still wasn't the most exciting player on the floor.
That honor went to Kevin Durant, as the All-Star forward nearly single-handedly helped erase an 18-point deficit. Durant finished with 51 points on the night and it was marked just the second time in NBA history that three players on the same team scored at least 50 points in a single game in a season. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson also achieved that feat earlier this season. While his performance as a whole was impressive, nothing was more sensational than Durant's game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation. Durant nailed the corner three despite having Leonard all over him.
This game showed just how dangerous this Warriors team can be when they're at full strength. They nearly defeated the top team in the Eastern Conference without two of their star players in Curry and Green. The two teams will do battle once again on Dec. 12 at Oracle Arena and it's safe to say that will be a matchup that a vast majority of NBA fans will tune in for.
Leonard, Durant put on show in first half
Kawhi Leonard showed the NBA why he's regarded as one of the league's top players. Leonard poured in 22 points in the opening half and got just about any shot he wanted. In addition, Kevin Durant kept the Warriors in the game with 20 points and continued his stellar play as of late.
