NBA scores, highlights: Klay Thompson hits game-winner for Warriors; Giannis, Karl-Anthony Towns put up huge nights

The NBA was back at it with a seven-game slate on Saturday, and the games did not disappoint.

Starting off the night, the Cavaliers got an upset win over the Rockets, as Collin Sexton delivered a career-high 29 points. Later on, Karl-Anthony Towns put on a magnificent performance, finishing with 35 points, 22 rebounds and six assists to lead the Wolves over the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 34 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists in a thrilling 135-129 win over the Spurs. And to close the night, Klay Thompson hit a game-winner to lift the Warriors -- who got 44 points from Kevin Durant -- over the Kings.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's NBA action, along with Sunday's schedule.

NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 24

NBA schedule for Sunday, Nov. 25

*All times Eastern

Thompson hits game-winner; Durant drops 44

The Warriors eked out a win over the Kings, thanks to a big performance from Kevin Durant, and a clutch moment from Klay Thompson. Down one in the closing seconds, Thompson drove to the lane and tossed up a bit of a wild shot. It only got the glass, but luckily it came right back to him and he put in the rebound. As for Durant, he finished with 44 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Giannis' monster performance lifts Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken his game to a new level this season, and Saturday's win over the Spurs was yet another example. The Greek Freak finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists and a number of highlight-reel plays. The Bucks needed every single one of his points as they battled back from a double-digit deficit to win.

Towns destroys the Bulls with 35 points, 22 rebounds

Karl-Anthony Towns has started to turn his season around -- interestingly at the same time as Jimmy Butler's departure -- and that trend continued against the Bulls. Towns put up an absolutely monster game, finishing with 35 points, 22 rebounds and six assists. He was so good that the Wolves won by 15 points despite a combined 1-of-30 shooting performance from Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington.

KAT (35 PTS, 22 REB) dunked all over the Bulls tonight! 💪 #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/PVRVuqmPTW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 25, 2018

Sexton sets career-high, leads Cavs past Rockets

The Cavaliers picked up a rare win on Saturday, and it was even more surprising given that it came against the Rockets. Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland, putting up a career-high 29 points on 14-of-21 shooting, continuing a strong run of play for him. As for the Rockets, they got 40 points and 13 assists from James Harden, but it wasn't enough.

Giannis rocks the rim with a windmill

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best in-game dunkers in the league, as he proved again on Saturday night. Out alone on the fastbreak, he made sure to put on a show, throwing down a nice windmill slam.

The Greek Freak welcomes the Spurs to Fiserv Forum!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/NBtQgxYCgS — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 25, 2018

Irving scoops and scores after the hesi

Kyrie Irving is one of the craftiest dribblers around, and he used his tricks to perfection against the Mavericks. After breaking out a nifty little hesitation move, Irving scooped one up and in off the glass.

Murray has big night as Nuggets win third in a row

The Nuggets are back on track. Thanks to a big night from Jamal Murray, they took down the Thunder -- who got a triple-double from Russell Westbrook -- for their third win in a row. Murray finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win, as the Nuggets moved to 13-7 on the season, which has them just half a game out of the top spot in the West.

Jamal Murray tallies 22 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST as the @nuggets defeat OKC on the road! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1JdedLaP7P — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2018

Grant rises up for a monster finish on Jokic



The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are squaring off in a game that will determine the top spot in the Northwest Division after tonight and Jerami Grant is doing everything he can to ensure his team comes out on top by throwing down this emphatic finish on the Nuggets star.

It's like Jerami Grant was angry with the rim on this dunk..#ThunderUp | @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/RcMeB9Hvao — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) November 25, 2018

Porter Jr. breaks out in Wizards' win

Otto Porter Jr. has faced plenty of criticism over the past few weeks, and has also been mentioned in trade rumors amid the Wizards' slow start. But he submitted his best game of the season on Saturday, putting up 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Washington's win over an Anthony Davis-less New Orleans.

Otto Porter Jr. propels the @WashWizards in DC with a team-high 29 PTS on 12-15 shooting! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/6OOQxwT1HO — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2018

Connaughton puts Cunningham on a poster

Pat Connaughton might not be the first name you think of when discussing great dunkers, the Bucks forward can get up there. And when he does, you better hope you aren't in the way, or you might end up on a poster like poor Dante Cunningham.



