NBA scores, highlights: Klay Thompson hits game-winner for Warriors; Giannis, Karl-Anthony Towns put up huge nights
There were seven games on the docket for Saturday night
The NBA was back at it with a seven-game slate on Saturday, and the games did not disappoint.
Starting off the night, the Cavaliers got an upset win over the Rockets, as Collin Sexton delivered a career-high 29 points. Later on, Karl-Anthony Towns put on a magnificent performance, finishing with 35 points, 22 rebounds and six assists to lead the Wolves over the Bulls.
Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 34 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists in a thrilling 135-129 win over the Spurs. And to close the night, Klay Thompson hit a game-winner to lift the Warriors -- who got 44 points from Kevin Durant -- over the Kings.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's NBA action, along with Sunday's schedule.
NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 24
- Cavaliers 117, Rockets 108 (Box Score)
- Nuggets 105, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Wizards 124, Pelicans 114 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 111, Bulls 96 (Box Score)
- Bucks 135, Spurs 129 (Box Score)
- Mavericks 113, Celtics 104 (Box Score)
- Warriors 117, Kings 116 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Sunday, Nov. 25
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, 6:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Thompson hits game-winner; Durant drops 44
The Warriors eked out a win over the Kings, thanks to a big performance from Kevin Durant, and a clutch moment from Klay Thompson. Down one in the closing seconds, Thompson drove to the lane and tossed up a bit of a wild shot. It only got the glass, but luckily it came right back to him and he put in the rebound. As for Durant, he finished with 44 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Giannis' monster performance lifts Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken his game to a new level this season, and Saturday's win over the Spurs was yet another example. The Greek Freak finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists and a number of highlight-reel plays. The Bucks needed every single one of his points as they battled back from a double-digit deficit to win.
Towns destroys the Bulls with 35 points, 22 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns has started to turn his season around -- interestingly at the same time as Jimmy Butler's departure -- and that trend continued against the Bulls. Towns put up an absolutely monster game, finishing with 35 points, 22 rebounds and six assists. He was so good that the Wolves won by 15 points despite a combined 1-of-30 shooting performance from Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington.
Sexton sets career-high, leads Cavs past Rockets
The Cavaliers picked up a rare win on Saturday, and it was even more surprising given that it came against the Rockets. Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland, putting up a career-high 29 points on 14-of-21 shooting, continuing a strong run of play for him. As for the Rockets, they got 40 points and 13 assists from James Harden, but it wasn't enough.
Giannis rocks the rim with a windmill
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best in-game dunkers in the league, as he proved again on Saturday night. Out alone on the fastbreak, he made sure to put on a show, throwing down a nice windmill slam.
Irving scoops and scores after the hesi
Kyrie Irving is one of the craftiest dribblers around, and he used his tricks to perfection against the Mavericks. After breaking out a nifty little hesitation move, Irving scooped one up and in off the glass.
Murray has big night as Nuggets win third in a row
The Nuggets are back on track. Thanks to a big night from Jamal Murray, they took down the Thunder -- who got a triple-double from Russell Westbrook -- for their third win in a row. Murray finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the win, as the Nuggets moved to 13-7 on the season, which has them just half a game out of the top spot in the West.
Grant rises up for a monster finish on Jokic
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are squaring off in a game that will determine the top spot in the Northwest Division after tonight and Jerami Grant is doing everything he can to ensure his team comes out on top by throwing down this emphatic finish on the Nuggets star.
Porter Jr. breaks out in Wizards' win
Otto Porter Jr. has faced plenty of criticism over the past few weeks, and has also been mentioned in trade rumors amid the Wizards' slow start. But he submitted his best game of the season on Saturday, putting up 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Washington's win over an Anthony Davis-less New Orleans.
Connaughton puts Cunningham on a poster
Pat Connaughton might not be the first name you think of when discussing great dunkers, the Bucks forward can get up there. And when he does, you better hope you aren't in the way, or you might end up on a poster like poor Dante Cunningham.
