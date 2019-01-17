NBA scores, highlights: Kyrie Irving, Celtics beat Raptors; Stephen Curry, Warriors take on Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Welcome back to another busy night of NBA action. There are eight games in store for Wednesday night, including two big showdowns on national TV.

We started the night with an interesting contest between the upstart Nets and the James Harden-led Rockets. Harden went off for 58 points, but the Rockets still took the loss. Then, two of the top teams in the East took stage when Kyrie Irving and the Celtics beat the Raptors in Boston.

Finally, to close out the night, the red-hot Warriors will welcome Anthony Davis and the Pelicans to the Bay Area.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 16

*All times Eastern

Harden extends 30-point streak to 18 games, ties Elgin Baylor

James Harden cannot be contained right now. Even if he struggles shooting, his ability to get to the line makes him extremely difficult to slow down. Against the Nets on Wednesday night, he had extended his 30-point streak to 18 games before the third quarter even came to a close. That ties Elgin Baylor for second-place on the all-time list. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had longer streaks.

James Harden (36 PTS) goes for a quarter season high 22 PTS in the 3rd on NBALP! #Rockets



18 consecutive games with 30+ PTS for The Beard. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had a longer streak of 30 point games. pic.twitter.com/uaY3bvALm0 — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2019

Horford throws it down on Ibaka

Al Horford isn't usually an above the rim player, but when he does get up, he does so with authority. Serge Ibaka found that out the hard way, as Horford threw one down right on his head.

Doncic goes strong to the rack

Luka Doncic added another highlight to his ever-growing rookie reel. This time, he drove inside for an emphatic slam right over Pau Gasol.

Allen adds Harden to list of blocked stars

Jarrett Allen is a shot-blocking machine, especially when it comes to the league's superstars. He's gotten LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis already this season, among others. And on Wednesday he added James Harden to the list.

Hayward has strong first half

Gordon Hayward had one of his best halves of the season on Wednesday against the Raptors. Highlighted by a smooth step-back 3-pointer, he put up 16 points in the first half -- more points than he scored in the Celtics' last two games combined.

Gordon Hayward (16 PTS, 7-8 FGM) creates space with the step-back!



Halftime on @ESPNNBA:#CUsRise 64#WeTheNorth 53



Kyrie Irving: 14 PTS, 8 AST

Kawhi Leonard: 16 PTS pic.twitter.com/WsHckR3s8B — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2019

Green puts Ilyasova on a poster

Ersan Ilyasova leads the league in charges drawn, but he should have gotten out of the way on this one. JaMychal Green drove inside and rose up to put Ilyasova on a poster with an incredible slam.

.@Jmyke1, why you do that man like that??????? pic.twitter.com/RnQYDfsiIi — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 17, 2019

Giannis extends for a crazy slam

No one in the league can do the things Giannis Antetokounmpo can do. Which include crazy drives and dunks like this one on the Grizzlies.

Gordon returns, rocks the rim

Eric Gordon is back in the lineup for the Rockets, and it didn't take him long to make an impact. In the first quarter, he drove inside and rocked the rim.

Irving spins and dishes to Horford

Kyrie Irving showed off his dribbling and passing skills early on against the Raptors. Driving inside, he used a nice spin move, then dropped off a pass to Al Horford for a bucket.

Celtics, Raptors square off in Boston

Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams will meet on Wednesday night in Boston for a big-time showdown. The Raptors boast the best record in the league and have won five games in a row. At this point, they look like the class of the East. As for the Celtics, this season hasn't gone to plan. They're still a good team, but they haven't been the dominant side that everyone expected coming into the season. This game will be a big test for each side, but especially the Celtics, who enter on a three-game losing streak.