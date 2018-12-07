NBA scores, highlights: Kyrie Irving, Celtics continue winning streak against Knicks; Jazz blow out Rockets
The NBA offered a three-game slate on Thursday
As per usual, the NBA had a relatively light slate on Thursday with only three games on the docket. The action got started with the Boston Celtics making fairly easy work of the New York Knicks, as Boston extended its winning streak to four games.
The night wrapped up with a battle of two underachieving Western Conference teams in the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. Both teams find themselves below the .500 mark entering the game, but the Jazz got the best of the Rockets on this night. Lastly, the Portland Trail Blazers made short work of the visiting, and struggling, Phoenix Suns.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 6
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics 128, New York Knicks 100 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 108, Phoenix Suns 86 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 118, Houston Rockets 91 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 7
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Utah does Houston no Favors
Rudy Gobert got ejected early, but Derrick Favors stepped in -- and up -- for the Jazz as he finished the game with 24 points and 10 rebounds to help propel Utah to a big win.
Lillard burns Suns
The Suns had no answer for Dame Lillard on Thursday night, as he paced the Blazers with 25 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds in a big win.
Brown has season-high in Celtics win
Jaylen Brown dropped a season-high 21 points off of the bench for the Celtics, who took care of business on Thursday night. The victory over the Knicks was the fourth straight for the Celtics, who are looking to climb back up to the top of the Eastern Conference after some early-season struggles. The Knicks, on the other hand, are going the other way, as the loss was their second straight and dropped them to 8-18 on the season -- even further out of the playoff picture in the East.
Mudiay, Robinson combine for alley-oop
Emmanuel Mudiay has been strong for the Knicks as of late and continued his solid play in the early going against the Celtics. Mudiay tossed up a picture-perfect lob to rookie Mitchell Robinson, which Robinson threw down with authority.
