NBA scores, highlights: Kyrie Irving, Celtics continue winning streak against Knicks; Jazz blow out Rockets

As per usual, the NBA had a relatively light slate on Thursday with only three games on the docket. The action got started with the Boston Celtics making fairly easy work of the New York Knicks, as Boston extended its winning streak to four games.

The night wrapped up with a battle of two underachieving Western Conference teams in the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. Both teams find themselves below the .500 mark entering the game, but the Jazz got the best of the Rockets on this night. Lastly, the Portland Trail Blazers made short work of the visiting, and struggling, Phoenix Suns.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 6

*All times Eastern

Boston Celtics 128, New York Knicks 100 (Box Score)

Portland Trail Blazers 108, Phoenix Suns 86 (Box Score)

Utah Jazz 118, Houston Rockets 91 (Box Score)

Utah does Houston no Favors

Rudy Gobert got ejected early, but Derrick Favors stepped in -- and up -- for the Jazz as he finished the game with 24 points and 10 rebounds to help propel Utah to a big win.

Derrick Favors (24 PTS, 10 REB) came up big for the @utahjazz as they dominated the Rockets! 💪#TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/fIOVjLWu6F — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2018

Lillard burns Suns

The Suns had no answer for Dame Lillard on Thursday night, as he paced the Blazers with 25 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds in a big win.

The @trailblazers earn the victory vs. PHX behind 25 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB from Damian Lillard! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/O940r9tsB7 — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2018

Brown has season-high in Celtics win

Jaylen Brown dropped a season-high 21 points off of the bench for the Celtics, who took care of business on Thursday night. The victory over the Knicks was the fourth straight for the Celtics, who are looking to climb back up to the top of the Eastern Conference after some early-season struggles. The Knicks, on the other hand, are going the other way, as the loss was their second straight and dropped them to 8-18 on the season -- even further out of the playoff picture in the East.

Jaylen Brown throws it over his head and through the hoop for the and-one bucket in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/gkDJk8rYzx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 7, 2018

Mudiay, Robinson combine for alley-oop

Emmanuel Mudiay has been strong for the Knicks as of late and continued his solid play in the early going against the Celtics. Mudiay tossed up a picture-perfect lob to rookie Mitchell Robinson, which Robinson threw down with authority.

Emmanuel Mudiay goes up top for Mitchell Robinson! 👀 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/GxHn4l0Dea — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2018



