NBA scores, highlights: Kyrie Irving, Celtics continue winning streak against Knicks; Rockets host Jazz

As per usual, the NBA has a relatively light slate on Thursday with only three games on the docket. The action got started with the Boston Celtics making fairly easy work of the New York Knicks, as Boston extended its winning streak to four games.

The night wraps up with a battle of two underachieving Western Conference teams in the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. Both teams find themselves below the .500 mark just about a quarter of the way through the regular season. James Harden will look to continue his torrid pace, as he's averaging 32.6 points over the past five games. The Rockets have won two of their last three games heading into Thursday's contest.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 6

*All times Eastern

Brown has season-high in Celtics win

Jaylen Brown dropped a season-high 21 points off of the bench for the Celtics, who took care of business on Thursday night. The victory over the Knicks was the fourth straight for the Celtics, who are looking to climb back up to the top of the Eastern Conference after some early-season struggles. The Knicks, on the other hand, are going the other way, as the loss was their second straight and dropped them to 8-18 on the season -- even further out of the playoff picture in the East.

Jaylen Brown throws it over his head and through the hoop for the and-one bucket in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/gkDJk8rYzx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 7, 2018

Mudiay, Robinson combine for alley-oop

Emmanuel Mudiay has been strong for the Knicks as of late and continued his solid play in the early going against the Celtics. Mudiay tossed up a picture-perfect lob to rookie Mitchell Robinson, which Robinson threw down with authority.

Emmanuel Mudiay goes up top for Mitchell Robinson! 👀 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/GxHn4l0Dea — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2018



