NBA scores, highlights: Kyrie Irving, Celtics crush Hornets, Kings complete 19-point comeback to beat Pelicans

Sunday is a day typically associated with football, but there is no shortage of NBA action on this particular weekend.

The day started with a nail-biter, as the Atlanta Hawks snuck past the Detroit Pistons. Later in the afternoon, the Indiana Pacers easily beat the Washington Wizards.

Then, in the evening, we saw the Boston Celtics crush the Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings complete a 19-point comeback to beat the New Orelans Pelicans.

Still to come are a number of big Western Conference matchups, as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 23

*All times Eastern

Irving leads Celtics' rout of Hornets

The Celtics had a full squad for the first time in a while on Sunday, and it showed, as they destroyed the Hornets. Up by 33 at one point, they coasted to a 16-point win to snap a three-game losing streak. Kyrie Irving led the way with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Hield, Fox and Cauley-Stein shine in Kings' big comeback win

For the second straight game, the Kings completed a 19-point comeback to get an important win. After beating the Grizzlies on Friday, the Kings took down the Pelicans on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Buddy Hield recorded 28 points to lead all scorers, De'Aaron Fox finished with 19 points and 11 assists and Willie Cauley-Stein went for 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

A Christmas tradition 🎁 pic.twitter.com/fUHlf7pYTY — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 23, 2018

Winslow and Johnson lead Heat to fifth straight win

The Heat suddenly cannot be stopped. After easily dispatching the Magic on Sunday evening, they've now won five games in a row and boast the longest winning streak in the league. Justise Winslow and Tyler Johnson led the way against the Magic. Winslow finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Johnson dropped 25 points.

Markkanen records second straight 30-point night

Earlier this month, Lauri Markkanen returned from an elbow injury that sidelined him for the first six weeks of the season, and it appears that he's finally shaken the rust off. For the second straight game, Markkanen went over 30 points and the Bulls got a win. The Big Fin went for 31 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Bulls past the Cavs.

Lauri Markkanen (31 PTS, 5 3PM) had his second straight 30+ point performance as the @chicagobulls beat the Cavs!🔥#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/bXqUIXWfqF — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 24, 2018

Hayward throws down first alley-oop since injury

Gordon Hayward reached an important milestone on Sunday -- at least mentally. In the second quarter against the Hornets, he threw down his first alley-oop since his gruesome injury last season.

Hayward throws down the lob!!! 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/UzDNsKZgwi — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 23, 2018

Giles finishes strong over Davis

Harry Giles is finally healthy and playing, and moments like this show why the Kings were willing to wait for him to work through his injuries.

Oladipo's charge negates Green's crazy dunk



Jeff Green flew through the lane for a ridiculous dunk against the Pacers, but it didn't count because Victor Oladipo bravely stepped in to draw the charge.

Irving extends for the impressive swat

A Kyrie Irving defensive highlight? A Kyrie Irving defensive highlight. The high-scoring guard showed his stuff on the defensive end by swatting Jeremy Lamb's floater. Naturally, Kyrie got it done on the offensive end as well by pouring in 17 points in the opening quarter.

Kyrie Irving opens the action in Boston with 17 1st quarter PTS! #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/vdA6N5Iedt — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2018





Allen throws down the oop

Jarrett Allen has been a highlight machine lately. Early on against the Suns, he rolled to the basket and threw down the big alley-oop off the feed from D'Angelo Russell.

Holiday hustles for the chase down block

Pacers rookie Aaron Holiday is the third Holiday brother to make the league, and he showed exactly why with this impressive chase down block against the Wizards.

Young sets up Carter for a one-handed slam dunk

The Hawks feature one of the brightest young stars that the game has to offer as well as one of the most well-known veterans in Trae Young and Vince Carter. Early in their matchup against the Pistons on Sunday, the rookie set up the veteran for a slam dunk. Carter finished the win with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Vinsanity forever.@mrvincecarter15 goes for a season-high 18 PTS & 7 REB as the @ATLHawks pick up the win in Detroit! 🔥#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/YNCA49gd0x — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 23, 2018



