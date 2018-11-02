NBA scores, highlights: Kyrie Irving, Celtics hand Bucks first loss; Lillard too much for Davis-less Pelicans

November is upon us, and there was no shortage of solid NBA action to kick off the month.

Six games dotted the league's schedule on Thursday night, highlighted by a battle between two great point guards on the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder, which was won by Russell Westbrook and the Thunder. There were also two potential playoff previews: Boston Celtics giving the Bucks their first loss and the New Orleans Pelicans losing to the Trail Blazers in Portland without Anthony Davis.

Here's all you need to know about Thursday night's action.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 1

All times Eastern

Lillard too much for Davis-less Pels

Damian Lillard scored 26 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists as the Blazers beat the Pelicans, who were without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis due to an elbow injury. New Orleans kept things close for most of the game, but in the end Lillard and the Blazers were just too much.

Dame had the hot hand for the @trailblazers!



📊: 26 PTS | 7 REB | 6 AST#RipCity pic.twitter.com/DaYVgorqml — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2018

You reach, Jrue teach

Damian Lillard went for a steal on Jrue Holiday, and it didn't work out so well for Lillard. Holiday hit him with a nifty behind-the-back dribble before dumping off a sweet assist to Frank Jackson.

Kyrie helps Celtics beat Bucks

There are officially no more undefeated teams left in the NBA. The Celtics took care of the Bucks at home on Thursday, giving Milwaukee its first loss of the season. Boston was led by Kyrie Irving's 28 points and seven assists.

Embiid drops 41 on Clips

The Clippers couldn't do anything with Sixers center Joel Embiid, who scored a season-high 41 points in Thursday's win. Trust the process.

Joel Embiid drops a season-high 41 PTS to guide the @sixers to victory! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/0oRUfuXfWi — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2018

Westbrook does it on both ends

Russell Westbrook showed off his two-way ability in Charlotte, as he came up with a steal on one end of the floor, and converted with a thunderous slam on the other end.

Westbrook finished with 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the win.

Fox gets first triple-double

The red-hot Kings obliterated the Hawks on Thursday, and De'Aaron Fox was a huge reason why. The second-year guard netted his first career triple-double with 31 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Giannis gets freaky

The Greek Freak started off Thursday's showdown against the Celtics by showing off his ridiculous athleticism. He pulled off a nice spin move and finished it off by throwing it down hard.

The spin and SLAM from the Greek Freak! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Wtw7gSEYgA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2018

Davis out for Pelicans

Anthony Davis returned from a two-game absence on Wednesday in a loss to the Warriors, but the big man couldn't take the court in the night cap against the Blazers on Thursday due to a lingering elbow injury.