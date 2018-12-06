NBA scores, highlights: Kyrie Irving, Celtics look to continue streak against Knicks; Rockets host Jazz
The NBA offers a three-game slate on Thursday
As per usual, the NBA has a relatively light slate on Thursday with only three games on the docket. The action gets started with the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks, as Boston attempts to extend its three-game winning streak. The Celtics rode a 30-point performance from Gordon Hayward to a 118-109 win in their most recent game. It'll be a revenge game for the Celtics after the Knicks won a 117-109 decision in the first meeting last month.
The night wraps up with a battle of two underachieving Western Conference teams in the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. Both teams find themselves below the .500 mark just about a quarter of the way through the regular season. James Harden will look to continue his torrid pace, as he's averaging 32.6 points over the past five games. The Rockets have won two of their last three games heading into Thursday's contest.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 6
*All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Brown coming off bench for Celtics
Jaylen Brown will make his return to the court on Thursday after missing three games with a tailbone injury, but he won't rejoin the starting lineup just yet. Celtics coach Brad Steven said he'll stick with the same starting lineup against the Knicks that he's used over the past three games -- all Celtics wins -- and will use Brown as a reserve. Entering the game, Brown had started every game in which he'd played this season.
