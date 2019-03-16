NBA scores, highlights: Lakers fall to Pistons without LeBron James; Heat host Bucks in potential playoff preview
There are eight games of NBA action on Friday night
An eight-game slate makes up the NBA's schedule for Friday night.
The night began with the Lakers falling further out of the playoff picture with a loss to the Pistons, as LeBron James sat out due to rest.
One of the other early highlights on the night were the Hornets outlasting the Wizards despite Bradley Beal's 40 points.
One of the evening's best battles is set to occur in Miami where two playoff teams in the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head when the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks. Entering the matchup, the Bucks have control of the top seed in the conference, while the Heat sit in the eight spot. Thus, if things hold, the two teams would be facing off against each other in a 1 vs. 8 first-round matchup. The teams have split their two meetings on the season so far.
Elsewhere, the Clippers will host the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center. The game doesn't have much significance for the Bulls, who are well outside of the playoff picture in the East, but for the Clippers it is extremely important, as they look to hold onto the final playoff spot in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.
NBA schedule for Friday, March 15
*All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 116, Washington Wizards 110 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 111, Los Angeles Lakers 97 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 123, Sacramento Kings 114 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Wade throws it up, Winslow throws it down
Justise Winslow is left-handed, but he had no problem throwing down a right-handed slam off this alley-oop from Dwyane Wade.
Caldwell-Pope slams it over his former team
The Lakers aren't making the playoffs this season, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope managed to dunk it over his former team, the Pistons.
Winslow gets chase-down block on Brogdon
This isn't quite LeBron James on Andre Iguodala, but check out this chase-down block by Justise Winslow on Malcolm Brogdon during Friday's game between the Heat and Bucks.
Randle scores 21 points in first quarter
Julius Randle is obviously the top scoring option without Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday in the lineup. The young forward scored 21 points in the opening frame against the Blazers, the most he's ever scored in a single quarter.
Boban to Tobias for an easy slam
Boban Marjanovic isn't exactly known for being a passer, but he'll take this highlight after he hooked up Tobias Harris for an easy slam.
Blake tricks Lakers with handle
The Lakers thought this was a pass ... and well, it wasn't. Blake Griffin managed to trick the Lakers defenders with his handle before nailing the 3-point attempt.
Embiid with no regard for human life
Joel Embiid talks a lot of trash, but he does back it up from time to time. He did so on this dunk highlight over the Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic.
AD out versus Blazers
It appears the Pelicans will rest Anthony Davis yet again. As the Pelicans prepare for a home matchup versus the Blazers, the All-Star big man will sit out tonight's game. The last time Davis sat out a game was versus the Toronto Raptors last Friday night.
LeBron James doesn't play vs. Pistons
Fans in Detroit who were hoping to see Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James play in person on Friday night will be disappointed, as James has been ruled out of the contest for "load management." James has seen his playing time decrease since the Lakers fell well outside of the playoff picture in the West, and as the Lakers played in Toronto last night, the team decided to give James the night off on Friday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 BIG3 player pool, league changes
Ice Cube's BIG3 is expanding and loading up with ex-NBA players for its third season this...
-
Lakers vs. Pistons odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Lakers vs. Pistons 10,000 times
-
Porzingis feels good after Mavs practice
Porzingis went through his first 5-on-5 practice 'with no issues' but still isn't expected...
-
Raptors name facility after Drake's OVO
Toronto and Drake are hooking up on a new level
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Report: Jazz ban second fan for heckling
The Jazz have sent a clear message to their fans