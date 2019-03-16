NBA scores, highlights: Lakers fall to Pistons without LeBron James; Heat host Bucks in potential playoff preview

An eight-game slate makes up the NBA's schedule for Friday night.

The night began with the Lakers falling further out of the playoff picture with a loss to the Pistons, as LeBron James sat out due to rest.

One of the other early highlights on the night were the Hornets outlasting the Wizards despite Bradley Beal's 40 points.

One of the evening's best battles is set to occur in Miami where two playoff teams in the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head when the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks. Entering the matchup, the Bucks have control of the top seed in the conference, while the Heat sit in the eight spot. Thus, if things hold, the two teams would be facing off against each other in a 1 vs. 8 first-round matchup. The teams have split their two meetings on the season so far.

Elsewhere, the Clippers will host the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center. The game doesn't have much significance for the Bulls, who are well outside of the playoff picture in the East, but for the Clippers it is extremely important, as they look to hold onto the final playoff spot in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 15

*All times Eastern

Wade throws it up, Winslow throws it down

Justise Winslow is left-handed, but he had no problem throwing down a right-handed slam off this alley-oop from Dwyane Wade.

🔥 That WADE x WINSLOW connection! 🔥



At the half on @NBATV:#HeatCulture 62#FearTheDeer 42



Justise: 20 PTS, 4 AST

Giannis: 15 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/73nqFvUYe0 — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2019

Caldwell-Pope slams it over his former team



The Lakers aren't making the playoffs this season, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope managed to dunk it over his former team, the Pistons.

Winslow gets chase-down block on Brogdon



This isn't quite LeBron James on Andre Iguodala, but check out this chase-down block by Justise Winslow on Malcolm Brogdon during Friday's game between the Heat and Bucks.

Randle scores 21 points in first quarter



Julius Randle is obviously the top scoring option without Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday in the lineup. The young forward scored 21 points in the opening frame against the Blazers, the most he's ever scored in a single quarter.

Julius Randle gets out to a quarter career-high 21 PTS in the 1st! #doitBIG pic.twitter.com/6PK1GRlRll — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2019

Boban to Tobias for an easy slam



Boban Marjanovic isn't exactly known for being a passer, but he'll take this highlight after he hooked up Tobias Harris for an easy slam.

Blake tricks Lakers with handle



The Lakers thought this was a pass ... and well, it wasn't. Blake Griffin managed to trick the Lakers defenders with his handle before nailing the 3-point attempt.

Embiid with no regard for human life



Joel Embiid talks a lot of trash, but he does back it up from time to time. He did so on this dunk highlight over the Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic.

AD out versus Blazers



It appears the Pelicans will rest Anthony Davis yet again. As the Pelicans prepare for a home matchup versus the Blazers, the All-Star big man will sit out tonight's game. The last time Davis sat out a game was versus the Toronto Raptors last Friday night.

New Orleans star Anthony Davis will rest tonight against Portland. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 15, 2019

LeBron James doesn't play vs. Pistons

Fans in Detroit who were hoping to see Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James play in person on Friday night will be disappointed, as James has been ruled out of the contest for "load management." James has seen his playing time decrease since the Lakers fell well outside of the playoff picture in the West, and as the Lakers played in Toronto last night, the team decided to give James the night off on Friday.