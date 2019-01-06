NBA scores, highlights: Lakers look to bounce back in Minnesota, Pacers travel to Toronto

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, but that doesn't mean that basketball has to take a backseat.

There are seven solid games of NBA action on Sunday, beginning with the Lakers traveling to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in a matinee game. The Lakers have lost two straight games, and won only three out of their last 10, as LeBron James continues to nurse a groin injury he suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The LeBron-less Lakers will clearly be looking to bounce back against the Wolves.

Additionally, the Clippers will host the Magic, the Nets will travel to Chicago to battle the Bulls, the Hawks host the Heat, the Wizards will take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City, and the Suns will host the Hornets. Also, the Pacers will travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors in a battle of the second and third seeds (currently) in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 6

*All times Eastern

Towns puts McGee on a poster

The trend of big dunks on Sunday continued in the second half of Timberwolves vs. Lakers when Karl-Anthony Towns powered right through JaVale McGee for a nasty poster.

Wiggins climbs the ladder for the oop

Few players can get up like Andrew Wiggins, and he proved that once again against the Lakers. Using a nice back-door cut, he shook the defense and climbed the ladder for an awesome alley-oop.

Gordon soars for the alley-oop

Aaron Gordon throws down a highlight reel dunk seemingly every game, and he's already got one against the Clippers. Out on the fastbreak, he soared for a nice alley-oop.

Allen rocks the rim

Jarrett Allen has been making waves with his rim protection this season, but he can rock the rim as well. He proved that early against the Bulls with a big slam.

Leonard ruled out by Raptors for matchup with Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are still taking every precaution when it comes to the health of Kawhi Leonard as the franchise announced on Sunday morning that the All-Star forward would be held out of this evening's game after Toronto faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.