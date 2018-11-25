NBA scores, highlights: Lakers seek revenge versus Magic; Raptors look to stay hot versus Heat
There are eight games of NBA action on Sunday
Sure, Sunday is usually associated with football, but there is no shortage of solid NBA action on this Sunday.
The Lakers and Magic kick things off in Los Angeles at 3:30 pm E.T., while a battle between two of the West's top teams in the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will end the evening with a 9:00 pm E.T. tip time.
In between those match-ups we will also get to see the Suns and Pistons square off in Detorit, the Sixers battle the Nets in Brooklyn, the Heat travel to Toronto to take on the East's top team, a match-up between two things with wings (Hawks, Hornets) in Atlanta, a showdown between the Knicks and the Grizzlies, and a game between two of the league's more surprising teams (for different reasons) between the Kings and Jazz.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Nov. 25
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, 6:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Lakers looking for revenge against the Magic
The Purple and Gold have won seven out of their last eight games and they will take the floor at the Staples Center on Sunday afternoon looking for redemption as the lone blemish on their record during this run came against the same Orlando Magic team they will square off against today.
-
