NBA scores, highlights: LeBron beats Wade in their final battle; Draymond returns to help Warriors win again

Monday night should be known as "basketball night" as 11 games took place on this NBA schedule.

Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans tried to end the Boston Celtics' five-game winning streak but failed in their visit to TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors continued to bounce back from their temporary skid as they picked up their fourth straight win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena in Draymond Green's return to the lineup.

The stacked NBA schedule ended when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted LeBron James' former team in the Miami Heat. The Lakers picked up the win, their sixth in their last seven games.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's NBA action, along with Tuesday's schedule.

NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 10



NBA schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 11

*All times Eastern

LeBron takes down Olynyk

If this whole basketball thing doesn't work out for LeBron, he's got a future on the dodgeball circuit. James absolutely obliterated Kelly Olynyk as he attempted to save the ball from going out of bounds, sending Olynyk to the ground with a two-handed laser to the gut.

Warriors dazzle with ball movement

The Warriors move the ball as well as anyone in the league, and that was on display on the final play of the half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Steph Curry threw a lob to Draymond Green, who contorted his body in mid-air to find Klay Thompson for a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

L.A. welcomes Wade one last time

Dwyane Wade took the floor against the Lakers at Staples Center for the last time in his career (unless the two teams surprisingly meet in the NBA Finals), and the crowd didn't waste any time making him feel welcome.

The Staples Center crowd shows love to Dwyane Wade as he enters the action! #OneLastDance #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/8ZltToWQlU — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2018

George explodes for the Thunder against the Jazz

Paul George has been fantastic to start the season and he continued that high level of play on Monday night by lighting up the scoreboard for 31 points in just three quarters of action against their division rival.

Simmons and Embiid start the Sixers fast break

The Philadelphia 76ers lost Jimmy Butler in the early going this evening but Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid made sure that they didn't suffer any setbacks by helping make plays like this on both ends of the floor.

Mavericks' Doncic throws a dime between Vucevic's legs

Luka Doncic looks like the early favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors with his play to start the 2018-19 campaign and while he probably didn't anticipate this particular drive to the basket ending this way, he managed to make the best of the situation by finding Jalen Brunson with a pass between Nikola Vucevic's legs.

Jazz's Mitchell beats the buzzer from halfcourt

The Utah Jazz have a had a tough go of things in the early going against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night but Donovan Mitchell did his best to change that with this bucket.

Spida with a casual half-court buzzer beater ... 👀🚨#TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/ldXU47Ddlj — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 11, 2018

Sixers' Butler ruled out with a groin injury

The Philadelphia 76ers lost All-Star guard Jimmy Butler to an injury on Monday night as a strained groin ruled him out of their matchup with the Pistons much earlier than anyone associated with the franchise had hoped.

Bulls' LaVine splits the defense and destroys the rim

The Bulls have been making headlines for all of the wrong reasons over the course of the past week but Zach LaVine is trying to make people talk about what they can do on the court once again with this emphatic finish against the Kings.

Delly returns to the Cavaliers with a three-pointer

Matthew Dellavedova made his 2018-19 debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night after being involved in the three-team trade which brought him back to Northeast Ohio this past weekend and, naturally, his first basket for the Wine and Gold came from beyond the arc.

But of COURSE @matthewdelly's 1st bucket back as a Cav was a Delly Trey.#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/FInBrYS7AH — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 11, 2018

Celtics' Williams goes toe-to-toe with the Brow and wins

Robert Williams has not had much of an opportunity to make a contribution to the Boston Celtics' lineup since being selected with the team's first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft but with the C's facing a number of different injuries to core members of their rotation on Monday night that changed in a big way with this block on Anthony Davis.

Pacers' Turner blocks Beal's shot into the stands

Myles Turner continues to impress this season and he reminded the Washington Wizards and the rest of the league that he is a legitimate rim protector as he sent Bradley Beal's attempt into the crowd.



