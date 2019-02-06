NBA scores, highlights: LeBron becomes youngest NBA player to reach 32K points; Raptors beat Sixers in East showdown
The Lakers suffered a 42-point loss to the Pacers, while the Raptors took care of the Sixers
Welcome back to another exciting night of NBA action. This Tuesday night is a bit busier than usual, with eight games on the docket.
To start the night, Tobias Harris played hero for the Clippers, hitting a game-winner to cap their 20-point comeback against the Hornets. Meanwhile, the Lakers suffered an embarrassing 42-point loss to the Pacers, though LeBron James made history in the process, reaching 32,000 career points.
Later on, the Thunder got past the Magic thanks to Russell Westbrook's seventh straight triple-double, while the shorthanded Grizzlies took down the Timberwolves. Plus, the Raptors went into Philadelphia and took care of the Sixers in a big Eastern Conference showdown.
To close out the night, the Heat head to Portland for a game against the Trail Blazers.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 5
*All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers 117, Charlotte Hornets 115 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 103, Cleveland Cavaliers 96 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 136, Los Angeles Lakers 94 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 105, New York Knicks 92 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 119, Philadelphia 76ers 107 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 108, Minnesota Timberwolves 106 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 132, Orlando Magic 122 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
LeBron makes history, puts Turner on a poster
LeBron James made some more history on Tuesday night. Late in the second quarter, he reached 32,000 career points, becoming the youngest player to ever reach that milestone, and just the fifth player ever. He did it in style as well, draining a deep 3-pointer. That wasn't all though, as he also drove inside to put Myles Turner on a poster.
Harris plays hero for Clippers
Tobias Harris had a huge night for the Clippers, and was a major factor in their big comeback over the Hornets. Down by 20 at one point, the Clippers came roaring back in the fourth quarter, and Harris hit a runner in the lane with just seconds to go to give them the win. Harris finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Brown throws down the windmill
Jaylen Brown got out on the fast break against the Cavaliers, and had plenty of time to show off his athleticism, which he did by throwing down a windmill dunk.
Monk shows off the handles
Malik Monk showed off all of his dribbling skills against the Clippers. First he went between the legs, then moved right into a behind-the-back move to get to the rim.
Sumner beats the buzzer
Ed Sumner has gotten some more playing time following Victor Oladipo's injury, and he put it to good use early against the Lakers. At the end of the first quarter, Sumner buried a 3 to beat the buzzer.
Davis cleared to play, but will not play before deadline
If you were hoping to see Anthony Davis suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans before the trade deadline, you'll be disappointed. Although the All-Star big man has been cleared to return from his finger injury, he will not play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers have embarrassing night in Indy
The Lakers may have been a little distracted in a 42-point loss to Indiana on Tuesday
-
NBA dunk contest, 3-point participants
All of the participants are ready to roll for All-Star Saturday Night
-
Fans taunt Ingram over trade rumors
The Lakers have reportedly offered Ingram to the Pelicans in trade discussions for Davis
-
Grizz in Gasol talks with Hornets
Gasol is not playing for the Grizzlies on Tuesday night
-
Lynx's Maya Moore to sit out WNBA season
At just 29 years old, Moore is already one of the greatest players in the history of the l...
-
How to watch: Raptors vs. 76ers
Two of the East's top teams go head-to-head on Tuesday