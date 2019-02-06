NBA scores, highlights: LeBron becomes youngest NBA player to reach 32K points; Raptors beat Sixers in East showdown

Welcome back to another exciting night of NBA action. This Tuesday night is a bit busier than usual, with eight games on the docket.

To start the night, Tobias Harris played hero for the Clippers, hitting a game-winner to cap their 20-point comeback against the Hornets. Meanwhile, the Lakers suffered an embarrassing 42-point loss to the Pacers, though LeBron James made history in the process, reaching 32,000 career points.

Later on, the Thunder got past the Magic thanks to Russell Westbrook's seventh straight triple-double, while the shorthanded Grizzlies took down the Timberwolves. Plus, the Raptors went into Philadelphia and took care of the Sixers in a big Eastern Conference showdown.

To close out the night, the Heat head to Portland for a game against the Trail Blazers.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 5

*All times Eastern

LeBron makes history, puts Turner on a poster

LeBron James made some more history on Tuesday night. Late in the second quarter, he reached 32,000 career points, becoming the youngest player to ever reach that milestone, and just the fifth player ever. He did it in style as well, draining a deep 3-pointer. That wasn't all though, as he also drove inside to put Myles Turner on a poster.

Harris plays hero for Clippers

Tobias Harris had a huge night for the Clippers, and was a major factor in their big comeback over the Hornets. Down by 20 at one point, the Clippers came roaring back in the fourth quarter, and Harris hit a runner in the lane with just seconds to go to give them the win. Harris finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Tobias Harris knocks down the CLUTCH basket to give the @LAClippers the 117-115 victory! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/5Rr1x2yjsZ — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2019

Brown throws down the windmill

Jaylen Brown got out on the fast break against the Cavaliers, and had plenty of time to show off his athleticism, which he did by throwing down a windmill dunk.

Jaylen won't be stopped tonight! back to back dunks (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/HkoFPyRNst — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 6, 2019

Monk shows off the handles

Malik Monk showed off all of his dribbling skills against the Clippers. First he went between the legs, then moved right into a behind-the-back move to get to the rim.

Sumner beats the buzzer

Ed Sumner has gotten some more playing time following Victor Oladipo's injury, and he put it to good use early against the Lakers. At the end of the first quarter, Sumner buried a 3 to beat the buzzer.

The buzzer beating three from @EdmondSumner to end the 1st quarter! #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/97oXXqDfCG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 6, 2019

Davis cleared to play, but will not play before deadline



If you were hoping to see Anthony Davis suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans before the trade deadline, you'll be disappointed. Although the All-Star big man has been cleared to return from his finger injury, he will not play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls.