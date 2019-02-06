NBA scores, highlights: LeBron becomes youngest player to reach 32K points; Sixers host Raptors in East showdown

An eight-game slate comprises the NBA schedule on Tuesday night.

It's a busy night, but things start out with a bang as LeBron James makes his return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup against the Indiana Pacers after missing Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. Since injuring his groin on Christmas Day, James has appeared in just one game for the Lakers, last Thursday's 123-120 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in a huge Eastern Conference showdown that will be a huge measuring stick for the home team. The Raptors have won two of the three meetings between the two teams this season, with the Sixers winning the last game on Dec. 22 by a score of 126-101.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 5

*All times Eastern

LeBron makes history, puts Turner on a poster

LeBron James made some more history on Tuesday night. Late in the second quarter, he reached 32,000 career points, becoming the youngest player to ever reach that milestone, and just the fifth player ever. He did it in style as well, draining a deep 3-pointer. That wasn't all though, as he also drove inside to put Myles Turner on a poster.

Brown throws down the windmill

Jaylen Brown got out on the fast break against the Cavaliers, and had plenty of time to show off his athleticism, which he did by throwing down a windmill dunk.

Jaylen won't be stopped tonight! back to back dunks (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/HkoFPyRNst — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 6, 2019

Monk shows off the handles

Malik Monk showed off all of his dribbling skills against the Clippers. First he went between the legs, then moved right into a behind-the-back move to get to the rim.

Sumner beats the buzzer

Ed Sumner has gotten some more playing time following Victor Oladipo's injury, and he put it to good use early against the Lakers. At the end of the first quarter, Sumner buried a 3 to beat the buzzer.

The buzzer beating three from @EdmondSumner to end the 1st quarter! #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/97oXXqDfCG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 6, 2019

Davis cleared to play, but will not play before deadline



If you were hoping to see Anthony Davis suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans before the trade deadline, you'll be disappointed. Although the All-Star big man has been cleared to return from his finger injury, he will not play on Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls.