NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James' Lakers battle the new-look 76ers, Warriors face off against the Heat

There are five games of NBA action on Sunday, highlighted by a battle between two teams that made a lot of noise at the trade deadline: one for what they did, and one for what they didn't do, as the new-look 76ers will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a Sunday matinee.

The game between the two teams is the second of the season, with the Sixers pulling out a win over the Lakers in Los Angeles less than two weeks ago. LeBron was sidelined with a groin injury for that game, however, and he will be looking to alter the outcome in this one.

Additionally, to close out the night, the defending-champion Warriors will host a Miami Heat team that is fighting for playoff positioning.

NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 10

*All times Eastern