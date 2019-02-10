NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James' Lakers battle the new-look 76ers, Warriors face off against the Heat
There is a solid slate of NBA basketball on Sunday
There are five games of NBA action on Sunday, highlighted by a battle between two teams that made a lot of noise at the trade deadline: one for what they did, and one for what they didn't do, as the new-look 76ers will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a Sunday matinee.
The game between the two teams is the second of the season, with the Sixers pulling out a win over the Lakers in Los Angeles less than two weeks ago. LeBron was sidelined with a groin injury for that game, however, and he will be looking to alter the outcome in this one.
Additionally, to close out the night, the defending-champion Warriors will host a Miami Heat team that is fighting for playoff positioning.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 10
*All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks, 3 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
