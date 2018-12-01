NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers come back to beat Mavericks; Rockets destroy Spurs

The NBA offered a very interesting 11-game slate on Friday. All of the action got started with the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. This obviously wasn't the matchup that it used to be when LeBron James was involved, and the Celtics cruised to an easy win. We also saw a wild, double-overtime game between the Grizzlies and Nets, with Memphis finally coming out on top.

The Western Conference schedule was also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs got out to a hot start and built a big lead, but the Lakers slowly chipped away and took control in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile out in Portland, the Blazers made their own big comeback against the Nuggets, but fell just short as CJ McCollum missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

Here's everything you need to know from an NBA Friday, plus Saturday's schedule.

NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 30

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 1

*All times Eastern

LeBron seals game with deep 3-pointer

The shot clock wasn't winding down -- LeBron just decided he was going to knock down a 35-footer to send the Mavericks packing. This late 3-pointer ended any hopes of a Dallas comeback.

Luka stuffs LeBron ... twice

The legend of Luka Doncic continues to grow, as the rookie got the best of LeBron James twice on the same play.

Showtime is back

The Lakers like to get out in transition, and Lonzo Ball is as good at is as they come. Watch as Lonzo takes the long outlet from LeBron James and finds JaVale McGee with a one-handed, mid-air pass for the slam.

Lonzo finds JaVale while in mid-air! 😱🔥



Halftime in LA:#LakeShow 53#MFFL 58



Harrison Barnes: 18 PTS

Brandon Ingram: 13 PTS



💻📱: https://t.co/L3VurkatG8 pic.twitter.com/KgQFKDS1op — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2018

Rockets blow out Spurs

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have both struggled to start the season, but it was the Rockets in full control on Friday in San Antonio. Eric Gordon scored 26 points, shooting 7-for-11 on 3-pointers for the night. James Harden added 23 points and 10 assists, while Clint Capela had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Harden up top to Capela to start the 2nd half!#Rockets 75#GoSpursGo 49



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/sSgJt72WZq — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2018

Jaren Jackson Jr. buries clutch 3-pointer

The Brooklyn Nets had a disastrous final minute of regulation, setting the stage for this overtime-forcing 3-pointer from Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. The 19-year-old finished with a career-high 36 points and eight rebounds in the double-overtime win.

McConnell feeds Simmons

Normally it's Ben Simmons out there dropping dimes, but this time he was on the receiving end. TJ McConnell made a perfect behind-the-back dump-off to Simmons on the fast break, and Simmons finished with a powerful dunk.

Korver wastes no time

Kyle Korver played in his first game since being traded to the Utah Jazz, and he quickly endeared himself to his new teammates. He made a tough, off-balance 3-pointer just seconds after checking into the game.

Roberson suffers small fracture in knee

The Oklahoma City Thunder were dealt a devastating blow on Friday when an MRI revealed that guard Andre Roberson suffered a small avulsion fracture in his knee.

Per a Thunder spokesperson, Andre Roberson suffered another setback yesterday after landing from a jump during a workout and experiencing some discomfort. He had an MRI that revealed a small avulsion fracture in his knee and he’ll be re-evaluated in another six weeks. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 30, 2018

Roberson will be re-evaluated in six weeks to determine how much longer he'll be out of the lineup. The defensive-oriented guard had begun to work his way back from knee surgery. In October, the Thunder announced that Roberson had suffered a setback from the knee surgery and was recently testing just how explosive he's able to be.