NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers crush Hornets; Pistons halt Celtics' winning streak

The NBA has a seven-game schedule on Saturday, and the action got underway with the Magic beating the Jazz in Mexico City.

Up next, the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from their recent loss to the Rockets by crushing the Hornets by 28 points. Then, the Pistons put a halt to the Celtics' eight-game winning streak.

Still to come, the Clippers and Thunder meet in a matchup of two of the Western Conference's top squads.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 15

*All times Eastern

LeBron and Lonzo each get triple-doubles

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball made history on Saturday night, as they each recorded triple-doubles in the Lakers' win over the Hornets. LeBron finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Ball recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. They're the first teammates to record a triple-double in the same game since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter in 2007.

Griffin and Drummond lead Pistons over Celtics

The Pistons changed two different streaks on Saturday night when they beat the Celtics. First of all, they ended their own six-game losing streak, and in addition they ended the Celtics' eight-game winning streak. Detroit's two stars led the way, as Andre Drummond finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds, while Blake Griffin put up 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

LeBron and Lonzo rock the rim

LeBron James is one of the most powerful dunkers in the league, and he showed that again against the Hornets. Out on the fastbreak, he rocked the rim with a thunderous one-hand slam. A short time later, Lonzo Ball followed up with an emphatic slam of his own.

Lakers run a perfect fastbreak

The Lakers started having fun early against the Hornets. Pushing the ball quickly up the floor, Lonzo Ball threw it ahead to LeBron James, who lobbed one up to JaVale McGee for a nice alley-oop.

Augustin beats the halftime buzzer

The first half of the Jazz-Magic contest in Mexico City wasn't the best basketball anyone has ever seen, but at least DJ Augustin ended things in style. Pulling up from way behind the line, he knocked down a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer.

Rondo will miss remainder of Lakers road trip

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue to be without point guard Rajon Rondo for at least the next three games. According to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group, Rondo was cleared to resume normal basketball activities, but isn't slated to join the Lakers on the remainder of their three-game road trip. The trip wraps up on Tuesday when the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.