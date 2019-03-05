NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers face Clippers in must-win game; Spurs take down Nuggets
There are seven games on the schedule on Monday night
As we begin the first full week of March, we have a fairly busy seven-game slate in store for Monday night.
Early on, the Nets absolutely crushed the Mavericks, while the Heat escaped with a victory over the Hawks, who made a late push in the fourth quarter.
Moving on, the Nuggets made a major comeback in the fourth quarter but the Spurs held on for a victory in a potential playoff preview, while the Pelicans meet a surging Jazz team that has won five in a row. Also, the first-place Bucks will face the lowly Suns, while the Kings look for an important win over the visiting Knicks.
Finally, the night's main event, LeBron James and the Lakers will technically play hosts when they face the Clippers in a game with major playoff implications in the Western Conference.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Monday, March 4
*All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets 127, Dallas Mavericks 88 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 114, Atlanta Hawks 113 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 104, Denver Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV
Wade and Carter have throwback duel
Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter are nearing the end of their careers, but they turned back the clock on Monday night in their matchup in Miami. The two legends each led their team in scoring, as Wade went for 23 points and five assists in the win, while Carter hit seven 3-pointers for 21 points.
DeRozan and Aldridge shine for the Spurs in win over Nuggets
The San Antonio Spurs picked up a big win on Monday night as they held off the Nuggets in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 104-103 victory thanks largely in part to receiving a combined 46 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan.
Nets fans go crazy for Nowitzki
No one but Dirk Nowitzki knows if this will be his last game at the Barclays Center but Nets fans gave him a memorable send-off if this is it as the building erupted after the future Hall of Famer knocked down his first shot of the night.
Luka hits from halfcourt
Luka Doncic added to his rookie highlight reel with a halfcourt shot against the Nets. With the first half winding down, Doncic came down the floor and put up a heave that went in off the glass.
Wade passes Jordan
Dwyane Wade made history on Monday, passing Michael Jordan for the most blocks in NBA history by a guard.
Davis throws down an alley-oop over Gobert
Anthony Davis' days with the Pelicans may be numbered but he provided fans with, at least, one more memorable highlight on Monday night by finishing this alley-oop over Utah's defensive stopper.
Bender rejects Antetokounmpo at the rim
The Dragan Bender experience in Phoenix has not gone as well as the franchise hoped when they used a lottery pick to acquire him but he provided fans with a ready to cheer on Monday night by telling Giannis Antetokounmpo he'd get nothing and like it on this attempt.
DJJ turns on Airplane Mode
Derrick Jones Jr. was back at it again with another impressive dunk. Out on the fastbreak against the Hawks, Jones cocked it all the way back with his left hand before rocking the rim.
LeBron and Co. looking for big win
LeBron James and the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs are getting smaller every day, as they continue to lose games to teams they're better than. In just the past week or so, they've dropped contests to both the Grizzlies and Suns, leaving them 30-33 on the season, and 4 1/2 games out of eighth place. With less than 20 games to go, they no longer have any room for error, and will hope to start a turnaround on Monday night when they face their Staples Center roommates. Getting a win of any kind is of great importance to the Lakers, but if they can beat the Clippers, a team ahead of them in the standings, that would be even better.
