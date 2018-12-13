NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James' Lakers face Rockets for first time since brawl; Dirk Nowitzki makes season debut
While there's only four games slated for Thursday night, there's no shortage of excitement
It's only a four-game slate in the NBA on Thursday, but it's one heck of an exciting one. To start off the night, the Los Angeles Lakers will visit Houston to play the Rockets for the first time since their brawl on Oct. 20.
The schedule doesn't lose much luster as the 17-10 Los Angeles Clippers travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.
The night will be capped off by a nationally televised matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, highlighted by Dirk Nowitzki's long-awaited season debut after ankle surgery. Nowitzki will make NBA history when he steps foot on the court, marking his 21st season with the Mavericks -- an NBA record for most seasons played with one franchise.
It also marks the second-ever meeting between 2018 No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and No. 3 pick Luka Doncic.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 13
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (in Mexico City), 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Nowitzki to make NBA history with season debut
As mentioned earlier, the Mavericks veteran is scheduled to make his season debut tonight after missing the first 26 games of the season due to an ankle injury. There are just five players in pro basketball history to play 21 seasons in the league and Nowitzki will become the sixth.
While he's not alone in the aforementioned category, he will be alone in this one -- Nowitzki's 21 seasons played with the Mavericks franchise will surpass Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers for most seasons played in one organization.
-
