NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James' Lakers host surging Mavs; Thunder's Andre Roberson suffers setback

The NBA offers a very interesting 11-game slate on Friday. All of the action gets started with the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. While it might not seem like a very entertaining matchup, the Celtics are looking to build some positive momentum after an impressive 124-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the week. Boston has only won more than two consecutive games just once during the first quarter of the 2018-19 season.

The Western Conference schedule is also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have been one of the hotter teams around the NBA as of late with wins in seven of their last eight games. Rookie sensation Luka Doncic has been one of the more polarizing stories in the league and will look to make life difficult for the Lakers. On the Los Angeles side of things, LeBron James is coming off a 38-point performance in a 104-96 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday after scoring a season-low 14 points against the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.

NBA schedule for Friday, Nov. 30

*All times Eastern

Roberson suffers small fracture in knee

The Oklahoma City Thunder were dealt a devastating blow on Friday when an MRI revealed that guard Andre Roberson suffered a small avulsion fracture in his knee.

Per a Thunder spokesperson, Andre Roberson suffered another setback yesterday after landing from a jump during a workout and experiencing some discomfort. He had an MRI that revealed a small avulsion fracture in his knee and he’ll be re-evaluated in another six weeks. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 30, 2018

Roberson will be re-evaluated in six weeks to determine how much longer he'll be out of the lineup. The defensive-oriented guard had begun to work his way back from knee surgery. In October, the Thunder announced that Roberson had suffered a setback from the knee surgery and was recently testing just how explosive he's able to be.