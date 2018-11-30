NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James' Lakers host surging Mavs; Thunder's Andre Roberson suffers setback
The NBA offers an 11-game slate on Friday night
The NBA offers a very interesting 11-game slate on Friday. All of the action gets started with the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. While it might not seem like a very entertaining matchup, the Celtics are looking to build some positive momentum after an impressive 124-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the week. Boston has only won more than two consecutive games just once during the first quarter of the 2018-19 season.
The Western Conference schedule is also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have been one of the hotter teams around the NBA as of late with wins in seven of their last eight games. Rookie sensation Luka Doncic has been one of the more polarizing stories in the league and will look to make life difficult for the Lakers. On the Los Angeles side of things, LeBron James is coming off a 38-point performance in a 104-96 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday after scoring a season-low 14 points against the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.
NBA schedule for Friday, Nov. 30
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets, 7 pm. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Roberson suffers small fracture in knee
The Oklahoma City Thunder were dealt a devastating blow on Friday when an MRI revealed that guard Andre Roberson suffered a small avulsion fracture in his knee.
Roberson will be re-evaluated in six weeks to determine how much longer he'll be out of the lineup. The defensive-oriented guard had begun to work his way back from knee surgery. In October, the Thunder announced that Roberson had suffered a setback from the knee surgery and was recently testing just how explosive he's able to be.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Fultz seeing shoulder specialist
Philly is expected to offer an update on its guard's status following his checkups
-
How to watch: Mavericks at Lakers
The upstart Mavs look to take down the Lakers, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back
-
Schroder, Grant give Russ, OKC big hope
This is the best Thunder team Westbrook has had since Durant left, and it's on him to take...
-
Report: Noah, Grizzlies agree to deal
Noah, waived by the New York Knicks in October, comes to Memphis as an inexpensive insurance...
-
Report: Howard to undergo back surgery
Howard is reportedly scheduled to miss eight weeks as he recovers from his injury
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...