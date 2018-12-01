NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers rally past Mavericks; Rockets destroy Spurs
The NBA offered an 11-game slate on Friday night
The NBA offered a very interesting 11-game slate on Friday. All of the action got started with the Boston Celtics hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. This obviously wasn't the matchup that it used to be when LeBron James was involved, and the Celtics cruised to an easy win. We also saw a wild, double-overtime game between the Grizzlies and Nets, with Memphis finally coming out on top.
The Western Conference schedule was also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs got out to a hot start and built a big lead, but the Lakers slowly chipped away and took control in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile out in Portland, the Blazers made their own big comeback against the Nuggets, but fell just short as CJ McCollum missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.
Here's everything you need to know from an NBA Friday, plus Saturday's schedule.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 30
- Philadelphia 76ers 123, Washington Wizards 98 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 128, Cleveland Cavaliers 95 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 107, Chicago Bulls 88 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 119, Charlotte Hornets 111 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 131, Brooklyn Nets 125 -- 2OT (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 124, Atlanta Hawks 109 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 106, New Orleans Pelicans 101 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 136, San Antonio Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 99, Phoenix Suns 85 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 113, Portland Trail Blazers 112 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 114, Dallas Mavericks 103 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 1
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
LeBron seals game with deep 3-pointer
The shot clock wasn't winding down -- LeBron just decided he was going to knock down a 35-footer to send the Mavericks packing. This late 3-pointer ended any hopes of a Dallas comeback.
Luka stuffs LeBron ... twice
The legend of Luka Doncic continues to grow, as the rookie got the best of LeBron James twice on the same play.
Showtime is back
The Lakers like to get out in transition, and Lonzo Ball is as good at is as they come. Watch as Lonzo takes the long outlet from LeBron James and finds JaVale McGee with a one-handed, mid-air pass for the slam.
Rockets blow out Spurs
The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have both struggled to start the season, but it was the Rockets in full control on Friday in San Antonio. Eric Gordon scored 26 points, shooting 7-for-11 on 3-pointers for the night. James Harden added 23 points and 10 assists, while Clint Capela had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Jaren Jackson Jr. buries clutch 3-pointer
The Brooklyn Nets had a disastrous final minute of regulation, setting the stage for this overtime-forcing 3-pointer from Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. The 19-year-old finished with a career-high 36 points and eight rebounds in the double-overtime win.
McConnell feeds Simmons
Normally it's Ben Simmons out there dropping dimes, but this time he was on the receiving end. TJ McConnell made a perfect behind-the-back dump-off to Simmons on the fast break, and Simmons finished with a powerful dunk.
Korver wastes no time
Kyle Korver played in his first game since being traded to the Utah Jazz, and he quickly endeared himself to his new teammates. He made a tough, off-balance 3-pointer just seconds after checking into the game.
Roberson suffers small fracture in knee
The Oklahoma City Thunder were dealt a devastating blow on Friday when an MRI revealed that guard Andre Roberson suffered a small avulsion fracture in his knee.
Roberson will be re-evaluated in six weeks to determine how much longer he'll be out of the lineup. The defensive-oriented guard had begun to work his way back from knee surgery. In October, the Thunder announced that Roberson had suffered a setback from the knee surgery and was recently testing just how explosive he's able to be.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oladipo out indefinitely with injury
Indiana had bad news about the status of its star, but one report indicated he could be back...
-
Roberson has avulsion fracture in knee
This isn't the first setback for Roberson, who underwent surgery on his left knee
-
Report: Fultz seeing shoulder specialist
Philly is expected to offer an update on its guard's status following his checkups
-
How to watch: Mavericks at Lakers
The upstart Mavs look to take down the Lakers, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back
-
Schroder, Grant give Russ, OKC big hope
This is the best Thunder team Westbrook has had since Durant left, and it's on him to take...
-
Report: Noah, Grizzlies agree to deal
Noah, waived by the New York Knicks in October, comes to Memphis as an inexpensive insurance...