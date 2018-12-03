NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers take down Suns; Anthony Davis shines in win over Hornets

Welcome back to another day of NBA action. There were six games on the docket Sunday, starting with an afternoon matchup between LeBron James' Lakers and the Suns in which Los Angeles routed Devin Booker and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

From there, Anthony Davis led the Pelicans past the Hornets, the Sixers held off the Grizzlies and the Heat got a last-second win over the Jazz. Later on, DeMar DeRozan's big night led the Spurs over the Trail Blazers, while the Mavericks got past the Clippers in an exciting contest.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action.

Davis goes off in Pelicans win

Anthony Davis had yet another stellar performance on Sunday to lead the Pelicans past the Hornets. The big man finished with 36 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists on a highly efficient 14-of-19 from the field. In his last five games, Davis is now averaging 33 points, 14 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks.

DeRozan outduels Lillard in Spurs' win over Trail Blazers

DeMar DeRozan got off to a rough start against the Trail Blazers, but he caught fire in the third quarter and led the Spurs to victory. DeRozan poured in 18 of his 36 points in the third, and added eight rebounds and six assists. It was enough to get the Spurs past the Blazers despite 37 points and 10 assists from Damian Lillard.

Simmons has strong night as Sixers win again

Ben Simmons had an excellent game to lead the Sixers to yet another win, this time over the Grizzlies. Simmons finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on 8-of-10 shooting. The Sixers have now won four games in a row, and eight of their last nine outings.

Jordan motivated in matchup vs. former team

DeAndre Jordan apparently had something to prove, because he went off against his old team, the Clippers. Jordan finished with 16 points and an incredible 23 rebounds, and also added a clutch tip-in late in the fourth quarter to help the Mavericks get the win.

Mitchell goes off-glass to find Gobert

Donovan Mitchell got crafty in the paint against the Heat. Driving inside, Mitchell flipped the ball up over the rim and off the backboard to a wide open Rudy Gobert on the other side.

Embiid records stellar chase-down block

Joel Embiid is certainly an imposing presence down low, but was able to show his athleticism against the Grizzlies. MarShon Brooks drove to the basket and looked as though he was going to have an easy layup. Instead, Embiid was right on his tail and swatted his shot attempt right off the backboard.

Mitchell throws down monster dunk

After being out of the lineup recently, Donovan Mitchell has really found his stride. The second-year guard caught a lob from Joe Ingles and threw it down with authority in the early going against the Heat.

Aldridge reaches 7,000 made field goals

LaMarcus Aldridge has been a really solid player for over a decade now, and he just reached a major milestone. Against the Trail Blazers -- coincidentally his former team -- Aldridge made his 7,000th field goal. The only other players to make that many shots since Aldridge was drafted are LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

With this bucket, @aldridge_12 now has 7,000 career field goals.



Only three other players with 7,000+ FGs since LA was drafted in 2006: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/ozaYNTAx5t — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 3, 2018

Whiteside puts up 20-20 game in win over Jazz

Hassan Whiteside was active against the Jazz. He had already recorded a double-double when the halftime buzzer sounded, and by the time the game was complete, he had another 20-20 night to his nam. Whiteside finished with 23 points and 20 rebounds in the Heat's win over the Jazz.

The BIG man had some BIG moments during the 1st half putting up 15pts 11rbs & 3blks!



To see what else @youngwhiteside and the squad have in store for us tonight tune in to @FOXSportsHEAT! pic.twitter.com/Wf7eOqeG26 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 3, 2018

Kemba Walker converts on a circus shot

Kemba Walker has been one of the league's best scorers to this point in the season and he kept things rolling on Sunday with this unbelievable finish in the paint against the Pelicans.

LeBron leads Lakers to easy win over Suns

LeBron James and the Lakers got off to a rough start on Sunday afternoon, but by the end of the day, it was all smiles in Laker Land. LeBron finished with 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists in just three quarters.

Davis converts slam off a lob from Holiday

Jrue Holiday was been playing exceptional basketball so far this season and it was on display in the early going against the Hornets. Holiday tossed up a picture perfect lob to Anthony Davis, which the star big man slammed home with ease.

LeBron sets up McGee with a no-look pass



The Lakers got off to a slow start on Sunday afternoon but LeBron James is doing his best to change that as he set up JaVale McGee for a slam dunk with this assist.

Ayton throws down alley-oop

Deandre Ayton finished in style early against the Lakers. Out on a two-on-one break, Josh Jackson tossed up a lob to the big man, who obliged with a powerful two-hand slam on the alley-oop.

Lake Show vs Dunk Show! pic.twitter.com/UO8hXGczTp — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 2, 2018

Doncic out vs. Clippers

The Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic for their Sunday night matchup with the Clippers. According to head coach Rick Carlisle, Doncic has a hip injury, but the team doesn't believe it is serious.

Mavs rookie Luka Doncic (right hip) is out against the Clippers. Coach Rick Carlisle says they do not believe the injury is serious. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 2, 2018

Warriors lose Jones to torn pectoral

The Warriors just got Steph Curry back from a groin injury, but on the same night they lost big man Damian Jones to a torn pectoral muscle. Jones will undergo surgery this week according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and could possibly miss the rest of the season.