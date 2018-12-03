NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers take down Suns; Anthony Davis shines in win over Hornets
There were six games on this Sunday in the NBA
Welcome back to another day of NBA action. There were six games on the docket Sunday, starting with an afternoon matchup between LeBron James' Lakers and the Suns in which Los Angeles routed Devin Booker and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.
From there, Anthony Davis led the Pelicans past the Hornets, the Sixers held off the Grizzlies and the Heat got a last-second win over the Jazz. Later on, DeMar DeRozan's big night led the Spurs over the Trail Blazers, while the Mavericks got past the Clippers in an exciting contest.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 2
*All times Eastern
- Lakers 120, Suns 96 (Box Score)
- Pelicans 119, Hornets 109 (Box Score)
- 76ers 103, Grizzlies 95 (Box Score)
- Heat 102, Jazz 100 (Box Score)
- Spus 131, Trail Blazers 118 (Box Score)
- Mavericks 114, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Monday, Dec. 3
*All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Davis goes off in Pelicans win
Anthony Davis had yet another stellar performance on Sunday to lead the Pelicans past the Hornets. The big man finished with 36 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists on a highly efficient 14-of-19 from the field. In his last five games, Davis is now averaging 33 points, 14 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks.
DeRozan outduels Lillard in Spurs' win over Trail Blazers
DeMar DeRozan got off to a rough start against the Trail Blazers, but he caught fire in the third quarter and led the Spurs to victory. DeRozan poured in 18 of his 36 points in the third, and added eight rebounds and six assists. It was enough to get the Spurs past the Blazers despite 37 points and 10 assists from Damian Lillard.
Simmons has strong night as Sixers win again
Ben Simmons had an excellent game to lead the Sixers to yet another win, this time over the Grizzlies. Simmons finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on 8-of-10 shooting. The Sixers have now won four games in a row, and eight of their last nine outings.
Jordan motivated in matchup vs. former team
DeAndre Jordan apparently had something to prove, because he went off against his old team, the Clippers. Jordan finished with 16 points and an incredible 23 rebounds, and also added a clutch tip-in late in the fourth quarter to help the Mavericks get the win.
Mitchell goes off-glass to find Gobert
Donovan Mitchell got crafty in the paint against the Heat. Driving inside, Mitchell flipped the ball up over the rim and off the backboard to a wide open Rudy Gobert on the other side.
Embiid records stellar chase-down block
Joel Embiid is certainly an imposing presence down low, but was able to show his athleticism against the Grizzlies. MarShon Brooks drove to the basket and looked as though he was going to have an easy layup. Instead, Embiid was right on his tail and swatted his shot attempt right off the backboard.
Mitchell throws down monster dunk
After being out of the lineup recently, Donovan Mitchell has really found his stride. The second-year guard caught a lob from Joe Ingles and threw it down with authority in the early going against the Heat.
Aldridge reaches 7,000 made field goals
LaMarcus Aldridge has been a really solid player for over a decade now, and he just reached a major milestone. Against the Trail Blazers -- coincidentally his former team -- Aldridge made his 7,000th field goal. The only other players to make that many shots since Aldridge was drafted are LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.
Whiteside puts up 20-20 game in win over Jazz
Hassan Whiteside was active against the Jazz. He had already recorded a double-double when the halftime buzzer sounded, and by the time the game was complete, he had another 20-20 night to his nam. Whiteside finished with 23 points and 20 rebounds in the Heat's win over the Jazz.
Kemba Walker converts on a circus shot
Kemba Walker has been one of the league's best scorers to this point in the season and he kept things rolling on Sunday with this unbelievable finish in the paint against the Pelicans.
LeBron leads Lakers to easy win over Suns
LeBron James and the Lakers got off to a rough start on Sunday afternoon, but by the end of the day, it was all smiles in Laker Land. LeBron finished with 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists in just three quarters.
Davis converts slam off a lob from Holiday
Jrue Holiday was been playing exceptional basketball so far this season and it was on display in the early going against the Hornets. Holiday tossed up a picture perfect lob to Anthony Davis, which the star big man slammed home with ease.
LeBron sets up McGee with a no-look pass
The Lakers got off to a slow start on Sunday afternoon but LeBron James is doing his best to change that as he set up JaVale McGee for a slam dunk with this assist.
Ayton throws down alley-oop
Deandre Ayton finished in style early against the Lakers. Out on a two-on-one break, Josh Jackson tossed up a lob to the big man, who obliged with a powerful two-hand slam on the alley-oop.
Doncic out vs. Clippers
The Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic for their Sunday night matchup with the Clippers. According to head coach Rick Carlisle, Doncic has a hip injury, but the team doesn't believe it is serious.
Warriors lose Jones to torn pectoral
The Warriors just got Steph Curry back from a groin injury, but on the same night they lost big man Damian Jones to a torn pectoral muscle. Jones will undergo surgery this week according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and could possibly miss the rest of the season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Curry discusses return from groin injury
Curry's return wasn't enough to lift the Warriors to a win
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 2: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
How are Warriors losing 3-point battle?
With Steph Curry back in the lineup, the Pistons still shot nine more 3-pointers than Golden...
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA has a seven-game slate on tap for Saturday evening
-
Giannis not pleased with Hezonja's move
Hezonja stepped over the Greek Freak after throwing down a dunk in the first quarter
-
Curry returns to Warriors lineup
Curry hadn't played since Nov. 8 against the Bucks