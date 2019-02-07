NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers take on Kyrie Irving, Celtics; Spurs face the Trail Blazers
The NBA offers a six-game slate following the madness of the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and now the teams will shift their focus towards the rest of the season. The Los Angeles Lakers will receive one of their toughest tests of the season when they face the Boston Celtics on Thursday. This comes after the Lakers suffered a 46-point loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Celtics decided to stand pat at the deadline and will look to extend their five-game winning streak.
In the late game, the San Antonio Spurs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Spurs are coming off a 39-point loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in a game where LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan sat out for rest purposes. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers have won three of their last four games and are looking to get back into the win column after falling to the Miami Heat.
Here's everything else you need to know about Thursday's action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 7
*All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Leonard ruled out against Hawks
The Toronto Raptors had a busy day at the trade deadline as they acquired Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies. However, it appears that the team will be a tad shorthanded for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, According to Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun, the Raptors have ruled out All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard due to a sore knee. Atlanta currently sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, so Toronto is picking Thursday as a good night to get Leonard some rest.
