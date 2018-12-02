NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers take on No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, Suns
There are six games on this Sunday in the NBA
Welcome back to another day of NBA action. There are six games on the docket for this Sunday, starting with an afternoon matchup between LeBron James' Lakers and the Suns, led by Devin Booker and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.
From there, we'll see a few more fun contests, as the Pelicans take on the Hornets, and the Grizzlies visit the 76ers. Later on, the Trail Blazers will meet the Spurs, and the upstart Clippers will try to continue their strong start against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Sunday, Dec. 2
*All times Eastern
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Utah Jazz at Miami Heat, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
LeBron, Lakers take on Ayton, Suns
The day's action will start with an afternoon matchup in Los Angeles. LeBron and Co. are now 10-4 after starting out the season 2-5, and are currently on a two-game winning streak. As for the Suns, they're heading in the opposite direction, though that's really been the case all season. They've only won four games all season, and have lost four in a row.
Warriors lose Jones to torn pectoral
The Warriors just got Steph Curry back from a groin injury, but on the same night they lost big man Damian Jones to a torn pectoral muscle. Jones was undergo surgery this week according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and could possibly miss the rest of the season.
