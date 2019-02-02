NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers take on Warriors; 76ers look to stay hot against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers received a huge boost earlier this week when LeBron James returned to the lineup. The Lakers put together just a 6-11 record without James in the lineup despite getting veteran point guard Rajon Rondo back during that time. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in which they didn't have Klay Thompson due to an illness. Thompson is currently being listed as a game-time decision against the Lakers.

On the other hand, the Sixers will be looking for their fifth win in six games against the Kings. Philadelphia did get some unsettling news when they learned that Wilson Chandler will be out of the lineup for 2-to-4 weeks with a quad injury. The Kings are just on the outside of the playoff picture with a 26-25 record despite having a very young roster. They'll look to steal one at home against a very talented Philadelphia squad.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 2

*All times Eastern