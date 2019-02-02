NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James, Lakers take on Warriors; 76ers look to stay hot against Kings
The NBA offers a loaded 12-game slate on Saturday
The Los Angeles Lakers received a huge boost earlier this week when LeBron James returned to the lineup. The Lakers put together just a 6-11 record without James in the lineup despite getting veteran point guard Rajon Rondo back during that time. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in which they didn't have Klay Thompson due to an illness. Thompson is currently being listed as a game-time decision against the Lakers.
On the other hand, the Sixers will be looking for their fifth win in six games against the Kings. Philadelphia did get some unsettling news when they learned that Wilson Chandler will be out of the lineup for 2-to-4 weeks with a quad injury. The Kings are just on the outside of the playoff picture with a 26-25 record despite having a very young roster. They'll look to steal one at home against a very talented Philadelphia squad.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 2
*All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
