NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers against Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. We've got just five games on the schedule, but a couple of pretty interesting matchups.

Early on, we'll see the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors travel to Memphis to take on the feisty Grizzlies, who have surprised just about everyone early in the season. Then, to close out the night, LeBron James and his Lakers will head to the Rocky Mountains for a matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Additionally, we have the Knicks taking on the Pistons, the Hawks and Heat squaring off in Miami and the Pacers visiting the Suns.

LeBron leads Lakers against Nuggets

The highlight of Tuesday night's schedule is the last game of the night, in which LeBron James will lead the Lakers against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Lakers have won seven of their last nine games -- strangely both losses came to the Magic -- to turn things around, while the Nuggets have won three games in a row to also enter this contest feeling good about themselves.