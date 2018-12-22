NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers past Anthony Davis, Pelicans; Giannis, Bucks beat Celtics
The NBA offered a 10-game slate on Friday evening
One of the night's more polarizing matchups took center stage to start Friday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Celtics to hand Boston its third straight loss.
The Western Conference also offered a very interesting slate, highlighted by a battle of under-the-weather stars between LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James and the Lakers ended up getting the best of the Pelicans, when all was said and done, but both had huge performances.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's action, along with Saturday's schedule.
NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 21
- Toronto Raptors 126, Cleveland Cavaliers 110 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 98, Detroit Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 114, New York Knicks 107 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 114, Brooklyn Nets 106 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 120, Boston Celtics 107 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 90, Orlando Magic 80 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 124, Minnesota Timberwolves 98 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 102, Memphis Grizzlies 99 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 120, Portland Trail Blazers 90 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 112, New Orleans Pelicans 104 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 22
*All times Eastern
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension
LeBron edges AD, but both have monster nights
The superstars came out to play on Friday night in Los Angeles, as LeBron James put up a triple-double of 22 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Davis was a beast in his own right with 30 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. In the end, though, the Lakers were just too much and came away with the win.
LeBron clear for takeoff
When LeBron James gets a running start down the lane, he's virtually impossible to stop. The Pelicans found this out the hard way on Friday night.
Giannis gets freaky against Celtics
Guys as tall as Giannis Antetokounmpo just aren't supposed to be able to do this. Watch him go behind the back in traffic, then rise up for the powerful two-handed slam. The Greek Freak finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the big Eastern Conference win.
He may have outdone himself later in the game, when he threw down a leaning one-handed dunk in traffic. Freaky, indeed.
Brown throws it DOWN
Jaylen Brown got some revenge on Giannis with a nasty left-handed dunk in the fourth quarter right in the MVP candidate's face.
Lauri with the dunk and the stare
Lauri Markkenen picked up a taunting tech after this dunk on Nikola Vucevic, but it was probably worth it. Sheesh.
Vonleh puts Len on a poster
Wow, you can't get dunked on much harder than this. Props to Alex Len for trying to block the dunk, but Noah Vonleh got the best of him on this one.
Gordon skies for the block
We all know Aaron Gordon can jump out of the gym, but we don't always see it on the defensive end. Watch how high he gets to reject Larui Markkanen on this play.
Bridges goes behind the back
Rookie Miles Bridges is no stranger to the highlight reel, but it's usually for his dunks. This time he evaded the defender by going behind his back in traffic, then finished the acrobatic layup against the Pistons.
