NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers past Anthony Davis, Pelicans; Giannis, Bucks beat Celtics

One of the night's more polarizing matchups took center stage to start Friday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Celtics to hand Boston its third straight loss.

The Western Conference also offered a very interesting slate, highlighted by a battle of under-the-weather stars between LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James and the Lakers ended up getting the best of the Pelicans, when all was said and done, but both had huge performances.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's action, along with Saturday's schedule.

NBA scores for Friday, Dec. 21

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 22

*All times Eastern

LeBron edges AD, but both have monster nights

The superstars came out to play on Friday night in Los Angeles, as LeBron James put up a triple-double of 22 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Davis was a beast in his own right with 30 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. In the end, though, the Lakers were just too much and came away with the win.

LeBron finds his way inside for the lay-in!#LakeShow 111#DoItBig 104



1:19 to play in the 4th on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/fu3deWx93W — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2018

LeBron clear for takeoff

When LeBron James gets a running start down the lane, he's virtually impossible to stop. The Pelicans found this out the hard way on Friday night.

Giannis gets freaky against Celtics

Guys as tall as Giannis Antetokounmpo just aren't supposed to be able to do this. Watch him go behind the back in traffic, then rise up for the powerful two-handed slam. The Greek Freak finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the big Eastern Conference win.

He may have outdone himself later in the game, when he threw down a leaning one-handed dunk in traffic. Freaky, indeed.

Brown throws it DOWN

Jaylen Brown got some revenge on Giannis with a nasty left-handed dunk in the fourth quarter right in the MVP candidate's face.

JAYLEN BROWN WITH THE STARE DOWN (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/XpYJsDQ04X — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 22, 2018

Lauri with the dunk and the stare

Lauri Markkenen picked up a taunting tech after this dunk on Nikola Vucevic, but it was probably worth it. Sheesh.

Vonleh puts Len on a poster

Wow, you can't get dunked on much harder than this. Props to Alex Len for trying to block the dunk, but Noah Vonleh got the best of him on this one.

Gordon skies for the block

We all know Aaron Gordon can jump out of the gym, but we don't always see it on the defensive end. Watch how high he gets to reject Larui Markkanen on this play.

Bridges goes behind the back

Rookie Miles Bridges is no stranger to the highlight reel, but it's usually for his dunks. This time he evaded the defender by going behind his back in traffic, then finished the acrobatic layup against the Pistons.