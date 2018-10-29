NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers vs. Timberwolves; Giannis, Kawhi Leonard out for Bucks vs. Raptors
It's a busy night in the Association, with nine games on the docket
It's Monday night, and that means it's time to start another week of fantastic NBA basketball. We're jumping right into it this week with nine games in store. Unfortunately, there's a number of key injuries keeping this from being one of the best nights of early season action.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) will both miss out as the Bucks take on the Raptors in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, Anthony Davis (elbow) won't be in the lineup, taking away from a really fun Pelicans vs. Nuggets contest.
Still, there are some other fun matchups, including the Trail Blazers against Pacers, which features three of the top guards in the league. Plus, the Lakers will face the Timberwolves in a matchup between two of the most intriguing teams right now.
Here's all you need to know about Monday night's action
NBA scores for Monday, Oct. 29
All times Eastern
- Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Battle of unbeatens loses luster
The last two unbeaten teams in the league, the Raptors and Bucks, are set to square off on Monday night in what should have been an early chance for each team to claim supremacy in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the game doesn't mean much anymore, as both Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) will not play.
Struggling Lakers, Wolves face off
It's been a tough start to the season for both the Lakers and the Timberwolves, though for completely different reasons. The Lakers got the superstar they finally wanted in LeBron James, but it hasn't paid off so far, as the young team has struggled to incorporate all their new pieces. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the Wolves are dealing with a superstar who doesn't want to be there. Jimmy Butler's continued presence on the team has clearly been a factor in their slow start, but there's still no apparent plans to trade him.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Antetokounmpo in NBA concussion protocol
Two of the NBA's biggest stars will be sidelined on Monday night
-
How to watch Bucks-Raptors
Two rising East powers will square off Monday night in Milwaukee
-
Patty Mills wears Day of the Dead makeup
Mills was in full Mexican calavera makeup
-
NBA Power Rankings: East race is on
But can anyone catch the Warriors?
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 29: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Michael Jordan teases Brady vs. Rodgers
There seemed to be some confusion about just who Jordan was talking about