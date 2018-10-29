NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers vs. Timberwolves; Giannis, Kawhi Leonard out for Bucks vs. Raptors

It's Monday night, and that means it's time to start another week of fantastic NBA basketball. We're jumping right into it this week with nine games in store. Unfortunately, there's a number of key injuries keeping this from being one of the best nights of early season action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) will both miss out as the Bucks take on the Raptors in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, Anthony Davis (elbow) won't be in the lineup, taking away from a really fun Pelicans vs. Nuggets contest.

Still, there are some other fun matchups, including the Trail Blazers against Pacers, which features three of the top guards in the league. Plus, the Lakers will face the Timberwolves in a matchup between two of the most intriguing teams right now.

Here's all you need to know about Monday night's action

NBA scores for Monday, Oct. 29

All times Eastern

Battle of unbeatens loses luster

The last two unbeaten teams in the league, the Raptors and Bucks, are set to square off on Monday night in what should have been an early chance for each team to claim supremacy in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, the game doesn't mean much anymore, as both Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) will not play.

Struggling Lakers, Wolves face off

It's been a tough start to the season for both the Lakers and the Timberwolves, though for completely different reasons. The Lakers got the superstar they finally wanted in LeBron James, but it hasn't paid off so far, as the young team has struggled to incorporate all their new pieces. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the Wolves are dealing with a superstar who doesn't want to be there. Jimmy Butler's continued presence on the team has clearly been a factor in their slow start, but there's still no apparent plans to trade him.