NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James-led Lakers host Kyrie Irving, Celtics; Bucks look to stay hot against Hornets
The NBA offers a six-game slate on Saturday
The Boston Celtics certainly had their fair share of struggles following the All-Star break. However, the Celtics are finding their stride as they're coming off a pair of victories against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Kyrie Irving missed the Kings game with a thigh injury, but is expected to return for Saturday's tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is seeing its playoff chances slip further and further away and now LeBron James is being placed on a minutes restriction. In addition, Kyle Kuzma is listed as questionable with an ankle injury while Brandon Ingram is also questionable with a shoulder injury.
In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a very impressive win over the Indiana Pacers and continue to look like the top team in the conference. They'll look to continue their positive momentum against the Charlotte Hornets. On the other hand, the Hornets only find themselves one game out of the final playoff spot in the East, so they could be looking to play a spoiler role.
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 9
*All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks, 12 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
