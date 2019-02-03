NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James-less Lakers take on Warriors; 76ers look to stay hot against Kings

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a bit of a slow Friday, things are picking up in a big way on Saturday night. There are 10 games on the docket, including a big national TV showdown between the Lakers and Warriors.

To start off the night, the Clippers secured a huge comeback victory over the Pistons thanks to a big night from Lou Williams.

Then, to start the main slate, the Bucks travel to the nation's capital to battle the Wizards, while the upstart Nets take on the Magic, and the Pacers try get back on track when they face the Heat.

After that, we'll get to the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup, though it lost a lot of luster with the announcement that LeBron James is out.

Later on, there are some interesting Western Conference matchups, as the Pelicans will visit the Spurs, the Nuggets will take on the Timberwolves, the Rockets will battle the Jazz. Finally, the Sixers and Kings will meet to close the night's action.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 2

*All times Eastern

Williams goes off to lead Clippers

Lou Williams and the Clippers were down by 18 points after the end of the first quarter against the Pistons, but they battled back in the second half to score a 10-point victory. A big reason for their second-half takeover was Lou Williams, who poured in 26 of his 39 points after the break. He also added nine assists in one of his best games of the season.

Satoransky puts Lopez on a poster

Tomas Satoransky has taken on a much bigger role since John Wall went down, and he's played pretty well. On Saturday night, though, he had his best moment, putting Brook Lopez on a poster with a vicious slam.