NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James looks to pass Michael Jordan on scoring list; Celtics try to build off win over Warriors

It's another Wednesday night in the NBA, and that means plenty of games. This time, there are 10 games on the schedule, starting with a very important Eastern Conference matchup between the Heat and Hornets.

Later on, the Pistons will try to stay hot when they host the Timberwolves, the Nets will try to maintain their playoff positioning in their matchup with the Cavaliers and the Spurs will do the same when they visit the Hawks.

Additionally, the Jazz will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, the Knicks and Suns will face off in the tanking bowl and the Celtics will try to build off their big win over the Warriors when they play the Kings.

Finally, the Lakers' playoff hopes will be on life support when they host the Nuggets.





NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 6



*All times Eastern

Celtics try to build off big win over Warriors

The Celtics had been a disaster out of the All-Star break but quieted all the doubt with a convincing 33-point win over the Warriors on Tuesday night. But was it simply one night of relief, or a turning point in their season? We should get a sense pretty much right away as they're back in action on Wednesday night against the Kings. It's a game they should win, but as we know, they haven't been doing everything they should be doing this season.