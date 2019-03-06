NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James looks to pass Michael Jordan on scoring list; Celtics try to build off win over Warriors
There are 10 games on a busy Wednesday night
It's another Wednesday night in the NBA, and that means plenty of games. This time, there are 10 games on the schedule, starting with a very important Eastern Conference matchup between the Heat and Hornets.
Later on, the Pistons will try to stay hot when they host the Timberwolves, the Nets will try to maintain their playoff positioning in their matchup with the Cavaliers and the Spurs will do the same when they visit the Hawks.
Additionally, the Jazz will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, the Knicks and Suns will face off in the tanking bowl and the Celtics will try to build off their big win over the Warriors when they play the Kings.
Finally, the Lakers' playoff hopes will be on life support when they host the Nuggets.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 6
*All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit PIstons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Celtics try to build off big win over Warriors
The Celtics had been a disaster out of the All-Star break but quieted all the doubt with a convincing 33-point win over the Warriors on Tuesday night. But was it simply one night of relief, or a turning point in their season? We should get a sense pretty much right away as they're back in action on Wednesday night against the Kings. It's a game they should win, but as we know, they haven't been doing everything they should be doing this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Westbrook calls out Towns
The Minnesota Timberwolves qualified for the playoffs a season ago
-
Embiid (knee) out against Bulls
Embiid has been out since the All-Star break with knee soreness
-
How to watch: Celtics at Kings
The Boston Celtics will look to extend their winning streak when they take on the Sacramento...
-
Betting notebook: Can Pistons stay hot?
Don't miss out on backing Detroit, who will look to keep its late-season surge going against...
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, picks for March 6
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Star Index: Lakers better off tanking?
There's a strong case to answer 'Yes' to each of these questions