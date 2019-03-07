NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on scoring list; Celtics try to build off win over Warriors

It's another Wednesday night in the NBA, and that means plenty of games. This time, there are 10 games on the schedule, starting with a very important Eastern Conference matchup that saw the Heat outlast the Hornets in an ugly game.

Later on, the Pistons continued their hot streak by taking down the Timberwolves. The Nets will try to maintain their playoff positioning in their matchup with the Cavaliers and the Spurs will do the same when they visit the Hawks.

Additionally, the Jazz will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, the Knicks and Suns will face off in the tanking bowl and the Celtics will try to build off their big win over the Warriors when they play the Kings.

Finally, the Lakers' playoff hopes will be on life support when they host the Nuggets.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 6



*All times Eastern

LeBron set to pass M.J. on scoring list

Earlier this season, LeBron James passed Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time scoring list. On Wednesday night, he passed another legend in Michael Jordan. LeBron's lefty layup in the second quarter put him in fourth place all time, moving past his airness.

LaVine drops 39, hits game-winner



Not only did Zach LaVine put up another huge scoring night, but he also buried the 76ers with a driving layup with just 0.5 seconds left. LaVine finished with 39 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win.

Zach LaVine comes through in the clutch. 🔥#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Ogj1ptPtIW — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 7, 2019

Beal and Doncic duel in D.C.

Bradley Beal and Luka Doncic went head-to-head in a thrilling contest between the Wizards and Mavericks that saw a combined 255 points in regulation. Beal finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead his Wizards to victory, while Doncic went for 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in defeat.

Russell hits the Shammgod



God Shammgod is an assistant coach with the Mavericks now, but players are still using his signature move. D'Angelo Russell broke it out on Wednesday night against the Cavs.

White rocks the rim

Derrick White got the Spurs' contest with the Hawks off to an exciting start by driving inside and throwing down a powerful slam in the opening minutes.

Beal puts a Mavs defender on a poster

It didn't take long for Bradley Beal to provide the fans in attendance with a reason to get off of their feet as he exploded off of the floor and finished an emphatic one-handed slam dunk in the face of Salah Mejri.

That...



...IS GONNA LEAVE A MARK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZLIuVt4I65 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 7, 2019

Ennis goes hard to the rack

James Ennis III doesn't play very much for the Sixers, but if he keeps throwing down dunks like this, perhaps that will change.

Celtics try to build off big win without Kyrie



The Celtics had been a disaster out of the All-Star break but quieted all the doubt with a convincing 33-point win over the Warriors on Tuesday night. But was it simply one night of relief, or a turning point in their season? We should get a sense pretty much right away as they're back in action on Wednesday night against the Kings. They'll be shorthanded though, as Kyrie Irving is set to miss out due to a thigh contusion.