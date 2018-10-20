NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James' regular-season debut at Staples Center heads 10-game slate
There are 10 games on the schedule Saturday night with a number of expected playoff contenders in action
The NBA regular season continued on Saturday night with 10 matchups featuring many of the best teams that the league has to offer taking the floor to continue their march through their respective 82-game schedule.
While the highlight of the night will undoubtedly be LeBron James making his regular-season debut at the Staples Center for the Los Angeles Lakers in a nationally televised showdown against the Houston Rockets, the early slate presents fans with some intriguing matchups as well. The Celtics will look to bounce back from their loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night by taking on another Atlantic Division rival as they visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
In addition, the San Antonio Spurs will look to build off of their season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers later on this evening.
Here is everything you need to know about the rest of tonight's games.
NBA scores for Saturday, Oct. 20
All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET (Game Tracker )
- Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)
