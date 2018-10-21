NBA scores, highlights: LeBron James' regular-season Lakers debut highlighted by late brawl

The NBA regular season continued on Saturday night with 10 matchups featuring many of the best teams that the league has to offer taking the floor to continue their march through their respective 82-game schedule.

While the highlight of the night will undoubtedly be LeBron James making his regular-season debut at the Staples Center for the Los Angeles Lakers in a nationally televised showdown against the Houston Rockets, the early slate presents fans with some intriguing matchups as well. The Celtics will look to bounce back from their loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night by taking on another Atlantic Division rival as they visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In addition, the San Antonio Spurs will look to build off of their season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers later on this evening.

Here is everything you need to know about the rest of tonight's games.

NBA scores for Saturday, Oct. 20

All times Eastern

Knicks rookie Kevin Knox goes down with an injury

Kevin Knox was carried off the court due to a "left ankle injury" in the 1st quarter of tonights game. pic.twitter.com/516TwTmsFq — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 21, 2018

New York Knicks fans were forced to hold their collective breath during the first quarter of tonight's matchup with the Boston Celtics as their top pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, Kevin Knox, was carried off of the court by his teammates after suffering what looked to be a painful ankle injury. Shortly after he was helped off of the floor, the Knicks' public relations staff announced he would not return to the game after x-rays indicated he had suffered a left ankle sprain.

Wade receives standing ovation in final home opener

This will always be his house! 🏡❤️ pic.twitter.com/7IwZhaVcCh — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 21, 2018

Dwyane Wade's farewell tour made its first of 41 stops in South Beach this evening as the future Hall of Famer came off of the bench in the team's home opener at American Airlines Arena. With that being the case, it comes as no surprise that the four-time champion was greeted with a standing ovation by the home crowd to show their appreciation for everything that he has contributed to the franchise, and the city of Miami, during his tenure with the team.

Embiid euro steps back to Sixers bench after finish in traffic

The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are squaring off tonight which means that Joel Embiid gets an opportunity to go at top 2018 NBA Draft pick Mo Bamba and he has gone out of his way to do just that on Saturday night. While Embiid beat Bamba in the post earlier in the game, only to have the Wells Fargo Center play the Mo Bamba song afterward, the former Kansas Jayhawks star provided fans with another highlight shortly thereafter by euro stepping his way around a defender and to the bucket before doing the same move all the way back to Philadelphia's bench.

Bradley Beal breaks all-time Wizards record for made three-pointers

The trey that gave Bradley Beal the @WashWizards' franchise record for most 3-pointers made! 👌#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/g0wWSwZ5C0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 21, 2018

The Washington Wizards saw one of their all-time records go down on Saturday night as Bradley Beal became the franchise's all-time leader in made three-pointers in his team's matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Captial One Arena. With this made three-pointer, the former Florida Gators standout passed Gilbert Arenas for the top spot on the Wizards' all-time list.

Tatum seals the win for the Celtics with a tough fadeaway jumper

This kid is unreal. pic.twitter.com/RRrkmELJaa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 21, 2018

The Boston Celtics received a much tougher test from the New York Knicks than many pundits would have expected but, in the end, Jayson Tatum refused to let his team suffer two straight Atlantic Division losses in a row as he saved what looked to be a lost possession by knocking down a contested turnaround jumper with the shot clock running down to secure what ultimately turned out to be a 103-101 win for Boston.

Luka Doncic explodes for 15 points in the second quarter

The Dallas Mavericks had high hopes for Luka Doncic when they selected him with their top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and he showed a glimpse of the type of talent he can be in this league during the second quarter of his team's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night as he ran off 15 points in the second quarter alone.

LeBron makes first regular season basket as a Laker at Staples

LeBron James made his regular season home debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night and it did not take long for him to get on the board as he sized up a Houston Rockets defender before pulling up and knocking down a jump shot from just above the foul line. Much like they did during his pre-game introduction, the Lakers fans in attendance went wild after this bucket.

DeRozan goes off for 15 points in the first half against Portland

DeMar had it going in the first half, pacing us with 15 PTS.



Catch the second half on @FOXSportsSW! 📺 pic.twitter.com/zDO3jaXNqu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 21, 2018

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to move to 2-0 on the season and DeMar DeRozan is doing what he can to ensure that happens during the first half of their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers as he poured in a team-high 15 points in the opening 24 minutes of action to help the Silver and Black cut into Portland's nine-point halftime lead.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic records a monster triple-double

The Denver Nuggets came away with a comfortable victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night thanks largely in part to the performance of Nikola Jokic as the big man was perfect from the field, knocking down all 11 of his attempts, en route to a monster triple-double where he recorded 35 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 11 assists without committing one turnover.

Lonzo Ball catches fire from the perimeter for the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has faced a great deal of criticism over his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter since he entered the league but the former UCLA Bruins standout did his best to silence those critics on Saturday night by catching fire from beyond the arc during Los Angeles' matchup with the Houston Rockets at Staples Center.

Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo throw punches in Los Angeles

Chris Paul told our broadcast crew this all started because Rajon Rondo spit in his face. When the second replay cycles through you can see Chris wiping his face before he goes at Rondo. pic.twitter.com/2DxPjWdYCu — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 21, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets ended their nationally televised showdown with a fight that would have made Floyd Mayweather, who was sitting courtside at the Staples Center, proud as Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul and Brandon Ingram were ultimately ejected after multiple punches were thrown following a foul called against the Lakers.