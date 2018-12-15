NBA scores, highlights: LeBron, Lakers try to rebound against Hornets; surging Celtics go for ninth straight win

The NBA has a seven-game schedule on Saturday with the action getting under way in Mexico City with the Utah Jazz taking on the Orlando Magic. In addition, the Los Angeles Lakers will look for a bounce-back performance against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers had won back-to-back games prior to Thursday's loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets. The team struggled to slow down James Harden as the Rockets star went off for a 50-point triple double. Kyle Kuzma did continue his stellar stretch with 24 points against Houston and has been averaging 25.2 points over the team's past five games.

In addition, the Boston Celtics will look to continue their season-high eight-game winning streak. Boston kept it alive by easily defeating the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and Kyrie Irving continued to dazzle with 24 points on the night. The Celtics will still be without center Al Horford as he deals with a knee injury.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 15

*All times Eastern

Rondo will miss remainder of Lakers road trip

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue to be without point guard Rajon Rondo for at least the next three games. According to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group, Rondo was cleared to resume normal basketball activities, but isn't slated to join the Lakers on the remainder of their three-game road trip. The trip wraps up on Tuesday when the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.