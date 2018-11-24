NBA scores, highlights: LeBron leads surging Lakers past Jazz; Warriors snap four-game losing streak
The NBA returned from its Thanksgiving break with a massive 14-game slate
The NBA had the day off on Thanksgiving but returned with a massive 14-game slate on Friday. The Minnesota Timberwolves got the action started with a win over the Brooklyn Nets. After that, the Celtics managed to snap out of their funk in a dominant victory over the Hawks while the Knicks went on and stunned the Pelicans.
The West Coast games were among the most interesting because of the slide that the Golden State Warriors had been on in recent weeks. The Warriors are currently without superstar Stephen Curry as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury. In addition, Draymond Green has also been dealing with a toe injury that kept him out on Friday as well, but Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant led the way as the Warriors put an end to their four-game losing streak.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday's action, and a look at Saturday's schedule.
NBA scores for Friday, Nov. 23
- Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Brooklyn Nets 102 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 112, Grizzlies 107 -- OT (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 116, Houston Rockets 111 -- OT (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Philadelphia 76ers 112 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 114, Atlanta Hawks 96 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 114, New Orleans Pelicans 109 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 125, Washington Wizards 107 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 103, Chicago Bulls 96 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 109, Charlotte Hornets 104 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 111, Indiana Pacers 100 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns 116, Milwaukee Bucks 114 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 112, Orlando Magic 87 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 90, Utah Jazz 83 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 125 Portland Trail Blazers 97 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Saturday, Nov. 24
- Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
- Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
- New Orleans Hornets at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m.
- Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
- San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m.
- Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
- Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.
Crawford wins it for Suns
The Suns have been one of the worst teams in the NBA, and the Bucks have been one of the best -- guess this is why they play the games. Jamal Crawford sealed the Phoenix upset with a game-winning jumper with less than a second remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dame dunks in traffic
You don't often see point guards explode in traffic for dunks like this, but that's part of what makes Damian Lillard such a special player.
Mills beats the buzzer for the Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs capped off the first quarter of their matchup with the Indiana Pacers in style as veteran guard Patty Mills beat the buzzer with a deep jumper from the perimeter.
Grant goes all the way up on the alley-oop finish
The Oklahoma City Thunder know Jerami Grant is a great athlete and if the Charlotte Hornets weren't aware of that fact already then they certainly are now after the big man showed off all of his hops by finishing this lob pass from Russell Westbrook.
Celtics get fancy on the fast break
The Boston Celtics are looking to find their groove this evening in a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and it looks like they are well on their way to working themselves out of the funk they've been in with them finishing fast breaks like this.
Paul does crazy dribble before assist
Leave it to Chris Paul to continue to amaze. Prior to his assist to Clint Capela, the veteran point guard pulled off one of the more impressive moves you'll ever see as shown in this sequence here.
Gallinari off to scorching start from three
Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has been pacing the Los Angeles Clippers on the offensive end as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Gallinari has knocked down four of his five attempts from beyond the arc to give him 14 points on the afternoon.
Allen attacks the rim
Center Jarrett Allen has blossomed into one of the Nets' most talented young pieces. The second-year big man certainly showed why late in the second quarter when he received a pass from Spencer Dinwiddie and threw down a huge one-handed slam dunk.
Lakers look to keep rolling
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron James' first game back in Northeast Ohio since leaving to sign with the Lakers over the summer. Los Angeles has been victorious in six of their last seven games and will look to continue that impressive stretch against an underachieving Utah Jazz team.
-
