NBA scores, highlights: LeBron passes Wilt Chamberlain on all-time scoring list; Jimmy Butler loses in 76ers debut

Hopefully, you like NBA basketball because there was a lot of it coming your way on Wednesday night.

To get us started, the 76ers faced Magic in what normally would have been an uneventful game. But this was the Sixers debut for one Jimmy Butler, so there was plenty to talk about. Turns out the Magic weren't interested in Butler's debut, as they took down the Sixers at home thanks to a huge run in the fourth quarter.

Also on the early slate, Dwane Casey made his return to Toronto as he led his Pistons to a win over the Raptors.

Headlining the late games was yet another matchup between the Trail Blazers and Lakers, who feel like they've played about a dozen times already this season. The big news was LeBron James, who put up a monster game, and passed Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list in the process.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's NBA action:

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 14

LeBron passes Wilt

Move over, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James is coming through. The 33-year-old superstar passed Wilt for fifth on the all-time scoring list with a basket in the fourth quarter of a win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

LEBRON JAMES AND-1 TO MOVE UP TO 5TH ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST! #LakeShow 121#RipCity 111



WATCH on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/etnRvrGj1S — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2018

James finished with a monster stat line of 44 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks.

Butler makes his first bucket with the 76ers

After the months-long saga in Minnesota, Jimmy Butler is finally free and it did not take long for him to make an impact with his new team as his first bucket as a member of the 76ers came in the opening minutes of the first quarter. He finished the game with 14 points.

However, the Magic launched a huge run over the third and fourth quarters to pull out the victory and spoil Butler's debut.

Casey gets revenge on Raptors

It's not often you see the Coach of the Year fired, so Dwane Casey has plenty of reason to be upset with the Raptors. In his first tame in Toronto as head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Casey's Pistons beat his former team on a last-second floater from Reggie Bullock.

Wiggins explodes in Wolves win

The Timberwolves looked pretty good in their first game since the Butler trade, and Andrew Wiggins seems ready to step into a more prominent role. The 23-year-old wing scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including this huge dunk that all but sealed the Wolves' win over the Pelicans.

OH DON'T DO IT...



OH MY GOD.@22wiggins takes the elevator to the 🔝 @drivetoyota dunk of the week pic.twitter.com/pIfQDz0tCW — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 15, 2018

Mavs beat Jazz by 50 ... no, really

This score is not a misprint. The Mavericks beat the Jazz by 50 points on Wednesday, and it turns out this first-quarter buzzer-beater by Luka Doncic was a sign of things to come.

O.G. posterizes Drummond

The Toronto Raptors welcomes Dwane Casey back this evening as the Pistons took their talents north of the border for the first time this season. Unfortunately for Casey, the pleasantries ended shortly after the opening tip as OG Anunoby rose up and threw down an emphatic slam dunk over Andre Drummond.

George drops the hammer on the Knicks in transition

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to be on their way to another win without Russell Westbrook in the lineup as Paul George is doing everything he can do to make this team win as he threw down a monster dunk in transition on the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo swats a shot into oblivion

The Milwaukee Bucks have been as impressive as any team in the early portion of the season and they can thank Giannis Antetokounmpo for that as he has continued to make plays on both ends of the floor like this one tonight.