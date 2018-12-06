NBA scores, highlights: LeBron takes over as Lakers beat Spurs; George leads OKC past Nets; Curry goes off vs. Cavs
There were 10 games on the schedule for Wednesday night
It was a busy slate for the NBA on Wednesday night as 10 games took place.
Things opened up with a rematch of the last four Finals, and it didn't disappoint, as Steph Curry dropped 42 points. Meanwhile, the games got a little bit more interesting as the night progressed as the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors picked up yet another win, this time against Joel Embiid and the 76ers.
Out in Brooklyn, Paul George went absolutely insane in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunder to a huge comeback victory. Later, two of the best teams in the Western Conference matched up, with the Grizzlies outlasting the Los Angeles Clippers in Memphis.
The night capped off with the Los Angeles Lakers picking up their first win over the San Antonio Spurs this season thanks to a huge fourth quarter performance from LeBron James.
Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's action, along with Thursday's schedule.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 5
- Denver Nuggets 124, Orlando Magic 118 -- OT (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 129, Cleveland Cavaliers 105 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 114, Brooklyn Nets 112 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 131, Atlanta Hawks 117 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 132, Dallas Mavericks 106 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 115, Detroit Pistons 92 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 96, Los Angeles Clippers 86 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Charlotte Hornets 104 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 113, Philadelphia 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 121, San Antonio Spurs 113 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, Dec. 6
*All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
LeBron brings Lakers back
It sure looked like LeBron James didn't want to lose on Wednesday night. The Lakers trailed in the fourth quarter, but James entered clutch mode, scoring 20 points in the final frame to lead the Lakers to their fourth straight win. He finished with 42 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Lonzo throws it down
He may not always show it, but Lonzo Ball has some bounce. He gave some evidence to the Spurs on Wednesday with this ferocious one-handed dunk.
Paul George goes bonkers in fourth
The Thunder trailed by as many as 23 points against the Nets, but then Paul George decided to take over. The OKC forward scored 25 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over three seconds left to play.
Curry cooks Cavs for 42 points
Steph Curry had it all working against the Cavs, and proved he's officially back from his 11-game absence. Curry hit nine 3s and finished with 42 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win.
Kawhi too much for Sixers
It seems like Kawhi Leonard is working out pretty well in Toronto. The two-way forward had a huge game in a win over Philadelphia, putting up 36 points, nine rebounds, five steals and a block.
Wiggins flies in for crazy put-back slam
Andrew Wiggins has been struggling to shoot the ball this season, but you don't have to worry about missing your shots when you just fly in and dunk -- which is what Wiggins did here in impressive fashion.
Giannis rocks the rim
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a dunking machine this season, and he threw down another big one against the Pistons. Powering his way to the basket, he threw one down with the right hand, while fending off Andre Drummond with the left.
Hood beats first-half buzzer in style
Rodney Hood closed out the first half against the Warriors in style. With time winding down, Jordan Clarkson tried to go one-on-one, but got caught in mid-air and had to fling the ball to Hood. The lefty jumped, caught the ball and put it up all in one motion and got it to go.
Simmons finds Butler with fancy pass
It hasn't taken Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler long to figure out how to play together. Which perhaps isn't surprising when Simmons can throw passes like this.
