NBA scores, highlights: LeBron throws down nasty dunk vs. Wolves; 76ers beat Pacers for first road win

There are 10 games on the docket, with two-thirds of the league ready to suit up and hit the court tonight.

Early on, Dennis Schroder led the Thunder to their sixth straight win, while Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin got the Pistons past the Magic. We'll also see an interesting Western Conference matchup between the red-hot Nuggets and the Grizzlies, who are looking to keep up their improvement from last season. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, two teams looking to break into the top tier will do battle when the 76ers travel to Indy to take on the Pacers.

Later on, Jimmy Butler will be back in action when the Timberwolves meet another struggling team, LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's action:

LeBron skies for the slam

He may be in his 16th NBA season, but LeBron James is still a freak athlete. He went up ... and up ... and up ... for this dunk against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Sixers beat Pacers for first road win

The 76ers put their road woes behind them -- at least for now -- by picking up their first victory away from home on Wednesday. Ben Simmons had a near-triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Joel Embiid added 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Victor Oladipo was spectacular in a losing effort with 36 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Sabonis puts Embiid on a poster

In case you somehow hadn't heard of Domantas Sabonis before, you'll know who he is after tonight. That's because he just dropped a nasty poster dunk on none other than Joel Embiid.

Mitchell dunks hard on two Mavs

Last year's dunk contest winner isn't messing around. Donovan Mitchell came through the lane on Wednesday and threw down a ferocious dunk over Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber.

Whiteside has monster night

Hassan Whiteside sent away pretty much everything the Spurs threw at him. He recorded eight blocks in the first half alone, setting a new Heat franchise record for blocks in a half. He finished the game with a monster stat line of 29 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocks, narrowly missing a triple-double.

Hassan Whiteside recorded 8 first half blocks, the most for any NBA player in a full game this season and the most for one half in Miami HEAT Franchise history.

Schroder leads Thunder to sixth straight win

The Thunder started out the season 0-4, but they haven't lost since. On Wednesday night, they made it six wins in a row, and did so without Russell Westbrook. Dennis Schroder stepped up in his absence, finishing with 28 points and seven assists to lead OKC past the Cavs.

Oladipo gets loose in the first half

Victor Oladipo has been on a roll lately, and he kept it up in the first half against the Sixers. He poured in 24 points in the first half alone, while making a number of impressive moves.

Victor Oladipo had 24 points in the 1st half.



WATCH the 2nd half on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/BzBfUE4HXb — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2018

Gordon shows out with stylish slam

The Magic didn't win on Wednesday night, but Aaron Gordon sure did. Flying up for an alley-oop, he threw it down in style with one hand behind his head -- an homage to Karl "The Mailman" Malone.

Simmons and Embiid rock the rim

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid each threw down an impressive slam early against the Pacers. First, Embiid stretched his way across the lane. Then Simmons shook Bojan Bogdanovic and went straight in for the flush.

Joel Embiid hammers it home for the @sixers!



13-2 Philly run to start play in Indy.



📺: @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/ajOVX5GhFN — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2018

Drummond and Griffin lead Pistons past Magic

Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin had strong nights down in Orlando, combining for 43 points, 24 rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Pistons over the Magic. And they did it in style as well, making a number of highlight reel plays.

Andre Drummond lets it go to beat the 1st Q buzzer!



13 PTS, 8 REB in the opening frame for the @DetroitPistons big.



💻📱: https://t.co/L3VurkatG8 pic.twitter.com/z7gCkYQa3C — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2018

Blake Griffin DOUBLE-SPIN! 🌪️🌪️



Halftime in Orlando:#DetroitBasketball 58#PureMagic 51



Andre Drummond: 19 PTS, 12 REB pic.twitter.com/6i6Y81lJAT — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2018

Young from way downtown

Trae Young showed off his range with a deep 3-pointer. You know you've got crazy range when the camera has to pan across to show your shot then the rim.

Butler back as Wolves take on Lakers

Here is you seemingly daily Jimmy Butler update. Yes, he's still on the Timberwolves, and yes he will be in the lineup on Wednesday night when they take on LeBron James and the Lakers. There seems to be little rhyme or reason to when Butler suits up these days, except that he is always in the lineup when the Wolves are on national TV. And with this game being on ESPN, Butler is playing. Because if he didn't the league would start to get mad.

Sexton earns first career start

After coming off the bench so far this season, rookie Collin Sexton entered the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury to incumbent starter George Hill. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft finished with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting.