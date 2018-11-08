NBA scores, highlights: LeBron's Lakers spoil Derrick Rose's career night; Raptors improve to 11-1 with win over Kings
It was a busy Wednesday night in the Association, with 10 games on the schedule
Another NBA Wednesday night is in the books. Hopefully, you were ready for some NBA basketball because we had a lot of it. There were 10 games on the docket, with two-thirds of the league taking the court on Wednesday.
Early on, Dennis Schroder led the Thunder to their sixth straight win, while Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin got the Pistons past the Magic. Later, the red-hot Nuggets lost to the Grizzlies, who continue their improvement from last season. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, two teams looking to break into the top tier battled, as the 76ers beat the Pacers for their first road win this season.
In the night cap, Jimmy Butler was back in action when the Timberwolves met another struggling team, LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves set a franchise record with 20 made 3-pointers, but ultimately the Lakers pulled it out on their home court.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's action:
NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 7
- Thunder 95, Cavaliers 86 (Box Score)
- Pistons 103, Magic 96 (Box Score)
- Heat 95, Spurs 88 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 112, Atlanta Hawks 107 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 89, Denver Nuggets 87 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 107, Chicago Bulls 98 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 100, Indiana Pacers 94 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 117, Dallas Mavericks 102 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 114, Sacramento Kings 105 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 114, Minnesota Timberwolves 110 (Box Score)
Lakers hold off Rose, Wolves
Derrick Rose's phenomenal performance nearly carried the Wolves to a victory in Los Angeles, but his final 3-point attempt clanked off the back iron to secure the Lakers victory. Before that, however, Rose made a career-high seven 3-pointers, including this one to bring his team within one late in the game.
Rose finished with 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting, adding five assists and three rebounds. LeBron James led the Lakers with 24 points, while nearly completing a triple-double with 10 rebounds and nine assists.
LeBron skies for the slam
He may be in his 16th NBA season, but LeBron is still a freak athlete. He went up ... and up ... and up ... for this dunk against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Sixers beat Pacers for first road win
The 76ers put their road woes behind them -- at least for now -- by picking up their first victory away from home on Wednesday. Ben Simmons had a near-triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Joel Embiid added 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Victor Oladipo was spectacular in a losing effort with 36 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Sabonis puts Embiid on a poster
In case you somehow hadn't heard of Domantas Sabonis before, you'll know who he is after tonight. That's because he just dropped a nasty poster dunk on none other than Joel Embiid.
Mitchell dunks hard on two Mavs
Last year's dunk contest winner isn't messing around. Donovan Mitchell came through the lane on Wednesday and threw down a ferocious dunk over Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber.
Whiteside has monster night
Hassan Whiteside sent away pretty much everything the Spurs threw at him. He recorded eight blocks in the first half alone, setting a new Heat franchise record for blocks in a half. He finished the game with a monster stat line of 29 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocks, narrowly missing a triple-double.
Schroder leads Thunder to sixth straight win
The Thunder started out the season 0-4, but they haven't lost since. On Wednesday night, they made it six wins in a row, and did so without Russell Westbrook. Dennis Schroder stepped up in his absence, finishing with 28 points and seven assists to lead OKC past the Cavs.
Oladipo gets loose in the first half
Victor Oladipo has been on a roll lately, and he kept it up in the first half against the Sixers. He poured in 24 points in the first half alone, while making a number of impressive moves.
Gordon shows out with stylish slam
The Magic didn't win on Wednesday night, but Aaron Gordon sure did. Flying up for an alley-oop, he threw it down in style with one hand behind his head -- an homage to Karl "The Mailman" Malone.
Simmons and Embiid rock the rim
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid each threw down an impressive slam early against the Pacers. First, Embiid stretched his way across the lane. Then Simmons shook Bojan Bogdanovic and went straight in for the flush.
Drummond and Griffin lead Pistons past Magic
Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin had strong nights down in Orlando, combining for 43 points, 24 rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Pistons over the Magic. And they did it in style as well, making a number of highlight reel plays.
Young from way downtown
Trae Young showed off his range with a deep 3-pointer. You know you've got crazy range when the camera has to pan across to show your shot then the rim.
Butler back as Wolves take on Lakers
Here is you seemingly daily Jimmy Butler update. Yes, he's still on the Timberwolves, and yes he will be in the lineup on Wednesday night when they take on LeBron James and the Lakers. There seems to be little rhyme or reason to when Butler suits up these days, except that he is always in the lineup when the Wolves are on national TV. And with this game being on ESPN, Butler is playing. Because if he didn't the league would start to get mad.
Sexton earns first career start
After coming off the bench so far this season, rookie Collin Sexton entered the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury to incumbent starter George Hill. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft finished with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
