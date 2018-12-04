NBA scores, highlights: Luka Doncic expected to return for Mavericks against Trail Blazers

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After an entertaining Monday night, things will slow down a bit with just five games on the docket.

Starting out the night, the now Fred Hoiberg-less Bulls will take on their Central Division rivals in the Pacers. Then, it's an all-Florida battle between the Magic and Heat.

Later on, Luka Doncic will return when the Mavericks take on the Trail Blazers, and the struggling Spurs and Jazz will meet, with each team needing a win. Finally, the upstart Kings will travel to Phoenix for a matchup with the lowly Suns.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action:

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 4

*All times Eastern

Doncic back in action

Good news for Mavericks fans and really NBA fans everywhere, as Luka Doncic is set to return to the Mavericks lineup. He didn't play on Sunday in the team's win over the Clippers due to a hip injury, but the team didn't think it was serious, and it appears they were correct.