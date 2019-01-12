NBA scores, highlights: Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Wolves; Jazz crush LeBron James-less Lakers
There were nine games of NBA action on Friday night
Eighteen of the NBA's 30 teams were in action on Friday night, as nine games filled out the slate.
Things got started with some Eastern Conference action when the underwhelming Wizards came out on top of the top-seeded Bucks while the Sixers also lost to the Hawks. Then the Nets traveled to Toronto to take on the second-seeded Raptors and fell in convincing fashion, while the Knicks closed out the early slate in the East by losing to the Pacers.
Then, things got interesting out West, as two playoff hopefuls went head-to-head with the Timberwolves coming up short against the Mavericks in Minnesota, the surging Rockets handled the struggling Cavs, and the Hornets were pounded by the Blazers in Portland.
The game of the evening looked to be in Utah, where Lakers battled the Jazz, but Utah pulled off a blowout victory.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's action.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 11
- Washington Wizards 113, Milwaukee Bucks 106 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 123, Philadelphia 76ers 121 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 122, Brooklyn Nets 105 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 121, New York Knicks 106 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 119, Minnesota Timberwolves 115 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 141 Cleveland Cavaliers 113 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 127, Charlotte Hornets 96 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 113, Los Angeles Lakers 95 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 146, Chicago Bulls 109 (Box Score)
Curry moves past Terry on all-time 3PM list
With a 3-pointer in the third quarter of the Warriors' blowout win over the Bulls, Steph Curry passed Jason Terry to claim the No. 3 spot on the NBA's career 3-pointers made list.
Luka knocks down game-winner for the Mavericks
Luka Doncic continued his extremely impressive rookie season on Friday night by pushing his team over the top for a road win against the Timberwolves with this clutch three-pointer.
Collins hits the game-winner for the Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed their fair share of losses this season but on Friday night John Collins refused to let his team walk away from the Wells Fargo Center without a victory as he hit this clutch jumper to lead his team to a W.
Oladipo posterizes a defender at MSG
Victor Oladipo started his night off with a bang by throwing down this emphatic one-handed finish over a Knicks defender to help get the Pacers rolling on Friday night.
Harden passes Kobe on all-time 3-pointer list, records monster triple-double
James Harden is enjoying another MVP-caliber season for the Houston Rockets and he made a bit of history on Friday night by passing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the league's all-time list for made three-pointers with this jumper. In addition, Harden managed to record a 40-point triple-double in just three quarters of action.
Beal takes over in win against Bucks
With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined for the Bucks, Bradley Beal did everything that he could to lead the Wizards to victory by crossing the 30-point plateau points against Milwaukee.
Towns sends Matthews' shot into the stands
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for their second straight win after Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties as head coach and Karl-Anthony Towns is doing his best to make that happen with his play on the defensive end as he was fired up after this block.
Allen adds Kawhi to list of superstars he's rejected
Jarrett Allen is establishing himself as a cornerstone fo the future for the Nets with his efforts on the defensive end this season and he added another superstar, Kawhi Leonard, to the long list of stars he has swatted this season with this block on the Raptors star.
Brown posterizes Porter in Washington D.C.
Sterling Brown provided fans with one of the more impressive finishes of the night after attacking the basket off of the dribble and throwing down this one-handed slam over Wizards forward Otto Porter.
Trier rises up and rejects Oladipo at the rim
Allonzo Trier got off to an extremely hot start to the season and while he has slowed down a bit since then the undrafted rookie made his presence felt on the defensive end by exploding off of the floor to come up with a big block on Victor Oladipo.
Huerter makes it rain from way downtown, hits circus shot
Trae Young isn't the only Hawks rookie who is capable of stretching the floor as Kevin Huerter as Young set up his teammate with a nice pass which Huerter knocked down with ease from well beyond the arc. Later on, he casually knocked down a shot from behind the basket.
Antetokounmpo ruled out against the Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have a very winnable game on their hands this evening in their showdown with the Wizards at Capital One Arena but if one of the hottest teams in the East wants to keep pace with the Raptors and Celtics then they will have to pick up a win without Giannis Anteteokounmpo as the MVP candidate has been ruled out with what the team describes as quad and hip injuries.
