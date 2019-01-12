NBA scores, highlights: Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Wolves; Jazz crush LeBron James-less Lakers

Eighteen of the NBA's 30 teams were in action on Friday night, as nine games filled out the slate.

Things got started with some Eastern Conference action when the underwhelming Wizards came out on top of the top-seeded Bucks while the Sixers also lost to the Hawks. Then the Nets traveled to Toronto to take on the second-seeded Raptors and fell in convincing fashion, while the Knicks closed out the early slate in the East by losing to the Pacers.

Then, things got interesting out West, as two playoff hopefuls went head-to-head with the Timberwolves coming up short against the Mavericks in Minnesota, the surging Rockets handled the struggling Cavs, and the Hornets were pounded by the Blazers in Portland.

The game of the evening looked to be in Utah, where Lakers battled the Jazz, but Utah pulled off a blowout victory.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's action.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 11

Curry moves past Terry on all-time 3PM list

With a 3-pointer in the third quarter of the Warriors' blowout win over the Bulls, Steph Curry passed Jason Terry to claim the No. 3 spot on the NBA's career 3-pointers made list.

This #SPLASH💦 moved @StephenCurry30 past Jason Terry to make him No. 3 all-time on the @NBA 3-point made list. pic.twitter.com/MDulzgodyL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 12, 2019

Luka knocks down game-winner for the Mavericks

Luka Doncic continued his extremely impressive rookie season on Friday night by pushing his team over the top for a road win against the Timberwolves with this clutch three-pointer.

Collins hits the game-winner for the Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed their fair share of losses this season but on Friday night John Collins refused to let his team walk away from the Wells Fargo Center without a victory as he hit this clutch jumper to lead his team to a W.

John Collins hits the go-ahead fall-away to win it for the @ATLHawks!



Final in Philly:#TrueToAtlanta 123#HereTheyCome 121 pic.twitter.com/FcRjh0Tkzx — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2019

Oladipo posterizes a defender at MSG

Victor Oladipo started his night off with a bang by throwing down this emphatic one-handed finish over a Knicks defender to help get the Pacers rolling on Friday night.

Harden passes Kobe on all-time 3-pointer list, records monster triple-double

James Harden is enjoying another MVP-caliber season for the Houston Rockets and he made a bit of history on Friday night by passing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the league's all-time list for made three-pointers with this jumper. In addition, Harden managed to record a 40-point triple-double in just three quarters of action.

With this triple, James Harden passes Kobe Bryant to become 14th on the all-time 3PM list! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/49p2wWGqYc — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2019

43 PTS (8 3PM), 10 REB, 12 AST ... in just three quarters.



The Beard is ballin' on another level right now. 🔥#Rockets pic.twitter.com/Xlloz4H2aP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2019





Beal takes over in win against Bucks

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined for the Bucks, Bradley Beal did everything that he could to lead the Wizards to victory by crossing the 30-point plateau points against Milwaukee.

Towns sends Matthews' shot into the stands

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for their second straight win after Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties as head coach and Karl-Anthony Towns is doing his best to make that happen with his play on the defensive end as he was fired up after this block.

Allen adds Kawhi to list of superstars he's rejected

Jarrett Allen is establishing himself as a cornerstone fo the future for the Nets with his efforts on the defensive end this season and he added another superstar, Kawhi Leonard, to the long list of stars he has swatted this season with this block on the Raptors star.

Brown posterizes Porter in Washington D.C.

Sterling Brown provided fans with one of the more impressive finishes of the night after attacking the basket off of the dribble and throwing down this one-handed slam over Wizards forward Otto Porter.

Trier rises up and rejects Oladipo at the rim

Allonzo Trier got off to an extremely hot start to the season and while he has slowed down a bit since then the undrafted rookie made his presence felt on the defensive end by exploding off of the floor to come up with a big block on Victor Oladipo.

Huerter makes it rain from way downtown, hits circus shot



Trae Young isn't the only Hawks rookie who is capable of stretching the floor as Kevin Huerter as Young set up his teammate with a nice pass which Huerter knocked down with ease from well beyond the arc. Later on, he casually knocked down a shot from behind the basket.

Kevin Huerter working on his H.O.R.S.E. game 👀 pic.twitter.com/aOGMqDgNPv — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2019





Antetokounmpo ruled out against the Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have a very winnable game on their hands this evening in their showdown with the Wizards at Capital One Arena but if one of the hottest teams in the East wants to keep pace with the Raptors and Celtics then they will have to pick up a win without Giannis Anteteokounmpo as the MVP candidate has been ruled out with what the team describes as quad and hip injuries.