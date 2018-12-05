NBA scores, highlights: Luka Doncic makes return for Mavericks against Trail Blazers

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After an entertaining Monday night, things will slow down a bit with just five games on the docket.

Starting out the night, the Pacers took down the Bulls, who were playing their first game without fired head coach Fred Hoiberg. Then, it's an all-Florida battle between the Magic and Heat.

Later on, Luka Doncic will return when the Mavericks take on the Trail Blazers, and the struggling Spurs and Jazz will meet, with each team needing a win. Finally, the upstart Kings will travel to Phoenix for a matchup with the lowly Suns.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action:

NBA scores for Tuesday, Dec. 4

*All times Eastern

Turner leads Pacers past Bulls

With Victor Oladipo sidelined indefinitely, the Pacers need someone to step up. Against the Bulls, it was Myles Turner. The big man finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and five blocks to help the Pacers past the Bulls.

Adebayo gets it done on both ends

Bam Adebayo showed off his athleticism against the Magic with a beautiful sequence on both ends of the floor. First, he rose up for a massive block with both hands, then ran the court and soared for a putback slam.

DSJ gets crafty on the break

Dennis Smith Jr. broke out his tricks on the fastbreak against the Trail Blazers. As he cut inside towards the middle of the floor, he went between his legs with just one hand, then flipped in the scoop layup plus the foul.

Holiday banks in corner 3

Justin Holiday connected on one of the rarest shots in basketball early in the first quarter against the Pacers. Deep in the corner, Holiday launched a 3-pointer that somehow went in off the glass.

Doncic back in action

Good news for Mavericks fans and really NBA fans everywhere, as Luka Doncic is set to return to the Mavericks lineup. He didn't play on Sunday in the team's win over the Clippers due to a hip injury, but the team didn't think it was serious, and it appears they were correct.