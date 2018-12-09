NBA Scores, highlights: Luka Doncic stuns Rockets with late-game heroics; Grizzlies host Lakers
There is no shortage of NBA action on Saturday night
Nine games populate the NBA's schedule on Saturday night, beginning with a showdown of Texas teams when the Rockets travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. That one didn't disappoint, as Luka Doncic led the Mavericks on a late comeback to get their ninth straight win at home.
The Pacers will host the Kings in a match-up of two teams looking to improve their playoff positioning, while the Celtics will look to continue their current winning streak in Chicago and the Lakers will look to bounce back from their Friday night loss to the Spurs by pulling out a win over the Grizzlies in Memphis. The late slate will see the Timberwolves travel to Portland to battle the Blazers, and the Clippers host the Heat.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 8
*All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks 107, Houston Rockets 104 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 pm (Gametracker) -- NBA TV (Watch on FuboTV)
- Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
Doncic rescues Mavericks in closing minutes
The Mavericks won their ninth straight game at home, beating the Rockets in thrilling fashion. Once again, Luka Doncic proved he's the truth, as he single-handedly rescued the Mavericks in this one. Down eight in the closing minutes, Doncic went on a personal 11-0 run to rescue the Mavs. He finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Jokic does it again
Nikola Jokic has always been a great passer, but this season he's stepped up the difficulty with some truly spectacular assists. He added another to the highlight reel against the Hawks, dropping a blind behind-the-back feed to Trey Lyles. Later on, Jokic did it again to set a teammate up for an emphatic slam dunk.
LeBron starts off the night with a monster slam dunk
LeBron James has gotten off to a record start in his Lakers career and he continued that trend on Saturday night by helping the Purple and Gold get going on the offensive end with this emphatic slam dunk.
Celtics start on a 17-0 run against the Bulls
The Boston Celtics have faced their fair share of criticism after their sluggish start to the season but things are certainly clicking this evening against the Chicago Bulls as the C's opened the game on a 17-0 run.
Wall finds Beal with a wicked bounce pass
John Wall showed off his passing skills early against the Cavaliers. Just a few minutes into the game, he whipped a wicked bounce pass through traffic to find Bradley Beal for a slam.
Brunson finds DAJ on long-range oop
Jalen Brunson isn't Chris Paul, but he looked like him for a second against the Rockets, tossing up a long-range alley-oop to DeAndre Jordan that was reminiscent of the Lob City days in Los Angeles.
Lakers' Ingram out for at least a week
Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss at least three more games after an MRI revealed a left ankle sprain, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet.
Ingram didn't travel with the Lakers for their weekend road trip to San Antonio and Memphis, and he will now also miss the team's upcoming games on Monday and Thursday against the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, respectively. He will be re-evaluated in a week and his status will be updated at that time.
-
